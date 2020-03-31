William Shea Jr.

BLOOMINGTON — William L. Shea Jr., 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Sunday (March 29, 2020) at his residence in Bloomington.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. A private family service will be at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Burial will be Friday at Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, Tenn.

William was born May 24, 1928, in Nashville, Tenn., the son of William and Valley Hailey Shea.

He is survived by four children, William Shea III, John (Michele) Shea, Linda (Kevin) Shea Edwards and Michael (Tabitha) Shea; seven grandchildren, John Shea, Michael Shea, Connor Shea, Brennan Shea, Valley Miller, Jordan Edwards and Jeremy Shea; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

William was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

William was the director of life, health and general claims for State Farm Insurance.

