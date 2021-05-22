BLOOMINGTON - William "Snookie" Harrison Walton, 75, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:21 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Rev. John Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the memorial home.

Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Snookie was born on August 8, 1945 in Seattle Washington to Ruthie Mae Walton. He was a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia, where he received a bachelors in Medical Technology, and also attended Illinois State University, where he received a bachelors in Psychology. Snookie proudly served his country in the United States Army and also was a dedicated worker for twenty-five years as a medical technologist for the Department of Veterans Affairs. While working as a medical technologist he was an active member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.

Snookie is survived by his sister, Shirley Jean Walton Becton and loved by a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

