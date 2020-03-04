William Stevenson Jr.

DWIGHT — William Leo “Bill” Stevenson Jr., 88, of Dwight, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Heritage Health and Rehab Center, Dwight, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. following the visitation. Father Chris Haake will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery, Odell. Pallbearers will be his 12 grandsons. Memorials in honor of Bill may be made to Kankakee County Community Hospice, St. Patrick's Catholic Church or St. Paul's School in Odell.

Bill was born March 11, 1931, in Dwight, to William “Leo” Sr. and Hattie Granger Stevenson. He married Lois Jean Rygh on Feb. 2, 1952, in St. Paul's Church in Odell. She survives in Dwight.