William Stevenson Jr.

DWIGHT — William Leo “Bill” Stevenson Jr., 88, of Dwight, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Heritage Health and Rehab Center, Dwight, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. following the visitation. Father Chris Haake will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Paul Cemetery, Odell. Pallbearers will be his 12 grandsons. Memorials in honor of Bill may be made to Kankakee County Community Hospice, St. Patrick's Catholic Church or St. Paul's School in Odell.
Bill was born March 11, 1931, in Dwight, to William “Leo” Sr. and Hattie Granger Stevenson. He married Lois Jean Rygh on Feb. 2, 1952, in St. Paul's Church in Odell. She survives in Dwight.
He is also survived by his children, James “Jim” (Judy) Stevenson, Dwight; Kathleen Robisky, Dwight; Joseph “Joe” (Melinda) Stevenson, Dwight; Rick (Lisa) Stevenson, Dwight; and Sheri (Bill) Bergeson, Ransom; grandchildren, Jeff (Sheila Severson) Stevenson, Pekin; Jason (Marni) Stevenson, Algonquin; Justin (Jenn) Stevenson, Morrison; Jillian (Kris) Robles, Cedar Lake, Ind.; Jennifer (Tim Shepherd) Robisky, Dwight; Brian Robisky, Anderson, Ind.; Dennis Robisky, McGuire Air Force Base, N.J.; Katelyn (Ryan) Mack, Des Moines, Iowa; Josh (Lisa) Stevenson, Dwight; Joey (Shelbi) Stevenson, Fishers, Ind.; Alesha (Brandon) Dawson, Braidwood; Anna (Jeremy) Fracaro, Dwight; Jenna (Bryce) Mortensen, Dwight; Luke Stevenson, Dwight; Brian (Chelsie McCormick) Bergeson, Ransom; and Kevin, Mark, David Bergeson, all of Ransom; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Carter, Austin, Evan, Everett, Liam, Everly, Michael, Brianna, Zach, Josie and Scarlett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Stevenson; sister, LaVon Sanford; and twins in infancy, Linda Jean and Lynn Ann.
Bill enjoyed horse racing, euchre, gin rummy, the Chicago Cubs, John Deere tractors and Willy's Pub which bears his name. He was active in the Ransom Men's Softball, Dwight Men's Softball, St. Patrick's Church Dart League team, a member of the Grundy County Farm Bureau and had become a third-degree Knight of Columbus member, and above all, a lifelong farmer. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
126 W. Mazon Ave.
Dwight, IL 60420
11:00AM-12:00PM
126 W. Mazon Ave.
Dwight, IL 60420