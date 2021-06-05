BLOOMINGTON — William T. "Bill" Joyce, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday May 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM at Heritage Health in Normal.

There will be a graveside service at Park Hill Mausoleum at 11 AM on Monday June 7, 2021 with military rites accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Pastor Brent Salm will officiate.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Bill was born December 12, 1931 in Dover, TN to Tiner and Maggie (Young) Joyce. He married Rosemary Mahon on June 9, 1956 in Granite City, IL. She survives.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

He is also survived by four children: Debra (Lary) Rosenbloom, of Aiken, SC, David Joyce, of Danvers, Laura (John Lofgren) Evans of Metamora, Pam Joyce of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Hubert Joyce.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Illinois State Police after serving for 20 years on the force from 1959-1979. He then served as Chief of Police Lexington for 10 years from 1979-1989.

Memorials may be made to Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Program or to the Arthritis Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.