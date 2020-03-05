Wilma Barnhart

SAYBROOK — Wilma Bernadine "Billie" Barnhart, 88, of Gibson City, formerly of Saybrook, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, with Kevin Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bellflower Christian Church or Gibson Area Hospital Annex.
Wilma was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Colfax, a daughter of Harry A. and Nellie E. Lyons Morefield. She married Edmond M. "Barney" Barnhart on July 15, 1979, in Bellflower. He passed away on Nov. 1, 2008.
Wilma is survived by her two daughters, Connie Carrell, Lee's Summit, Mo., and Jacqulyn (Lynn) Bowen, Little Rock, Ark.; four grandchildren, Marissa (Gary) Thomas; Kris (Joanna) Carrell; Brendon (Nikki) Keith; and Steve (Marya) Keith; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Judy) Hardesty, Rock Falls; and a special friend, Allen Neubauer, Saybrook.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister, and son-in-law Steve Carrell.
Wilma was a member of the Bellflower Christian Church. She also was a member of the OES Drummer Chapter 822, Gibson City.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
302 E. Lincoln St.
Saybrook, IL 61770
11:00AM
302 E. Lincoln St.
Saybrook, IL 61770