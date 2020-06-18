× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINIER — Wilma E. Meridith, 91, of Minier, passed away Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Wilma was born Oct. 16, 1928, in Middlebrook, Ark., to Milton and Elizabeth Creason Marlett. She married Charles H. Meridith Jr. Jan. 8, 1946, in Corning, Ark. He preceded her in death May 19, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Cecil Jureld; one son, Lynn; and one son-in-law, Cal Williams.

Wilma is survived by two daughters, Connie Meridith, Minier; Bonnie Williams, Hopedale; two sons, Dale (Pat) Meridith, Danvers; Mike (Lois) Meridith, McLean; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Opal Foust, Covell, and Aline Green, DeSoto, Mo.

Wilma retired from Beer Nuts in Bloomington after working there over 28 years. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Minier.

Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Haensel Funeral Home, Minier. Pastor John Horner will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. The family requests visitors practice social distancing. Burial will be at Brooks Grove Cemetery, Stanford. Memorials may be made to her church.

Condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

