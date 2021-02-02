NORMAL — Wilma J. Eddings, 95, was born and raised in Medford, Oklahoma, the seventh child of Anna and Cornelius Janzen. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Dralle, Normal, IL; granddaughter, Katie Dralle (Christopher McClure), Indianapolis, IN; and grandson, Joshua (Laura) Eddings, Hudson, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Arnold; and sons: J. "Mike" and Phil Eddings.
After their marriage in 1945, Wilma and Arnold moved to Urbana, IL, where Arnold pursued a Master Degree at U of I, and Wilma fulfilled her PHT ("Putting Hubby Through"). After six location transfers in 14 years of marriage, the family permanently settled in Bloomington/Normal in 1959.
Wilma and Arnold were charter members of Calvary United Methodist Church in 1964, remaining involved and active in every aspect of the church until Wilma finally and reluctantly ended her volunteer duties at age 93.
The Eddings' were also involved and active in promoting international relations beginning at the high school level. Their role as a host family began in 1964 and ultimately included two high school exchange students. They continued their outreach through the ISU International Students organizations, hosting more than 24 international students. The entire family maintains close relationships with many of those students.
Wilma's love of people led her into retail sales, culminating at Lippmann's Furniture in Normal. After "retiring," she continued to engage people as a product demonstrator for Kitchen Cooked products at the local grocery stores well into her 80's.
Wilma was devoted to and loved by her family and friends. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will miss her. Family and friends will miss her cheerfulness, compassion, wicked sense of humor, and willingness to take on any task.
A celebration of Wilma's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions to honor Wilma's life made be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Towanda Ave., Normal, IL 61761.