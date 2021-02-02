NORMAL — Wilma J. Eddings, 95, was born and raised in Medford, Oklahoma, the seventh child of Anna and Cornelius Janzen. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Dralle, Normal, IL; granddaughter, Katie Dralle (Christopher McClure), Indianapolis, IN; and grandson, Joshua (Laura) Eddings, Hudson, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Arnold; and sons: J. "Mike" and Phil Eddings.

After their marriage in 1945, Wilma and Arnold moved to Urbana, IL, where Arnold pursued a Master Degree at U of I, and Wilma fulfilled her PHT ("Putting Hubby Through"). After six location transfers in 14 years of marriage, the family permanently settled in Bloomington/Normal in 1959.

Wilma and Arnold were charter members of Calvary United Methodist Church in 1964, remaining involved and active in every aspect of the church until Wilma finally and reluctantly ended her volunteer duties at age 93.

The Eddings' were also involved and active in promoting international relations beginning at the high school level. Their role as a host family began in 1964 and ultimately included two high school exchange students. They continued their outreach through the ISU International Students organizations, hosting more than 24 international students. The entire family maintains close relationships with many of those students.