GIBSON CITY — Wilma Jean Freehill, 92, of Gibson City, formerly of Strawn peacefully passed away at 2:32 pm Wednesday December 30, 2020 at the Villas of Hollybrook with her family at her side. A public visitation will be Monday January 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A mask is required. A private Mass and burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children or the Activity Fund for Gibson City Villas of Hollybrook.

Wilma was born December 6, 1928, in Forrest a daughter of Lewis and Amy Hazelton Metz. She married Joseph A. Freehill on January 8, 1949 in Strawn. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2007.

Wilma is survived by her children: Jerry (Sandy) Freehill, Terri (Stanley) Davis, Judy (Delbert) Tjarks and Todd (Missy) Freehill; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and two brothers: Charles Metz & Donald Metz; sister-in-law Shirley Metz.

She was preceded in death by two sons: Douglas and Dennis, two grandchildren, a brother, and her fur baby Maggie.

