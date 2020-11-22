BLOOMINGTON - Wilma Kay Sutton, 77, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:38 a.m., Saturday November 21, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery in Downs. Memorials may be made to Tri-Valley Success In Opportunities (Special Olympics) or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Kay was born on April 21, 1943, a daughter to John and Pauline (Reed) Lush. She married Ronald C. Sutton on February 16, 1963 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2019.

Surviving are her children: Jeffrey (Leanne) Sutton of Heyworth and Timothy (Staci) Sutton of Bloomington; grandchildren, Michael (Jessi) Sutton, Brady Sutton, and Nathan Sutton, all of Bloomington, Matthew Sutton and Loghan Sutton, both of Heyworth; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Nora Ann Lush, Judith Lush, both of Bloomington; brother, Donald (Helen) Lush of Bloomington and Rodney (Sharon) Lush of Downs; and sister-in-law, Sharon Lush of Bloomington.