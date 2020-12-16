ATLANTA — Longtime Atlanta resident, Wilma Louise Fugate, 91, passed from this life at her home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Wilma was born January 2, 1929, in New Castle, IN, the daughter of Charles and Etheleen McRoberts. She married Glenn Halsey (deceased), a Navy veteran, on March 2, 1946, and subsequently Carl Davis (deceased) in 1991, and surviving spouse, Richard "Dick" Fugate in 2011.

Besides her loving husband, Dick, survivors include three daughters, Linda Brooks of Atlanta, IL, Sandra (Lee) Martin, Hoschton, GA, and Karen (Rick) Baxter, Hendersonville, TN; and two sons, Rick (Janet) Halsey and Mike Halsey, both of Atlanta, IL. Wilma was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Her stepchildren include Larry (Jane) Fugate of Pekin, IL, Thomas (Jean) Fugate, Midwest City, OK, Robin (Steve) Schrand, Breeze, IL, and Gloria (Mike) Fitchhorn, McLean, IL. Preceding her in death were her sister, Betty June Kindred of Atlanta, IL; brother, Dale (Beverly) McRoberts, Lincoln, IL; and son-in-law Danny Brooks, Atlanta, IL. Her sister, Linda Charlene, passed away at the age of two.