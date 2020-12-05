GRIDLEY - Wilma Marie Kuntz, 90, of Gridley, finished her earthly journey and is with her Savior Jesus, on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:22 a.m. at her home.

She was born on March 30, 1930 in Morris, MN to William and Minnie Schlupp Luthi. She married Clyde Raymond Kuntz on April 17, 1955 in Morris, MN. He survives

Also surviving are three daughters: Sonia (Tim) Vercler of Lexington, Sara (Steve) Garman of Tremont, Donna Kuntz of Peoria; three sons: Richard (RaeJean) Kuntz of Gridley, Russell (Sherrie) Kuntz of Gridley, Rollyn (Angie) Kuntz of Chenoa; brother, Rueben (Chrystal) Luthi of Washington; sister, Lillian (Howard) Mogler of Alvord, IA; 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kuntz.

Wilma was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Church of Gridley where services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Church Ministers will officiate. Services will be live streamed at www.gridleyacchurch.org. Family visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to funeral at the church. Burial will be at Gridley Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.