GRIDLEY — Wilma Marie Kuntz, 90, of Gridley, finished her earthly journey and is with her Savior Jesus. She passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 12:22 a.m. at her home. She was born on March 30, 1930 in Morris, MN to William and Minnie Schlupp Luthi. She married Clyde Raymond Kuntz on April 17, 1955 in Morris, MN. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters: Sonia (Tim) Vercler of Lexington, Sara (Steve) Garman of Tremont, Donna Kuntz of Peoria; three sons: Richard (RaeJean) Kuntz of Gridley, Russell (Sherrie) Kuntz of Gridley, and Rollyn (Angie) Kuntz of Chenoa; brother, Reuben (Chrystol) Luthi of Washington; sister, Lillian (Howard) Mogler of Alvord, IA; 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, one sister, and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kuntz.
A family visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley followed by a private funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Gridley Cemetery. Church ministers will officiate. Services will be live streamed at www.gridleyacchurch.org. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn and guidelines be observed.
Wilma was a homemaker who loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Each one had a special place in her heart. She loved hosting family and friends in their home and enjoyed collecting dolls and angels. Her sweet and gentle nature will be missed by those who loved her. Wilma was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to Terre Whitmer, Wava Kaupp, and Alice Steward for the compassionate care provided to Wilma.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley or Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton.
Online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com
