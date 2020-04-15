Yvonne Hougham

Yvonne was born in Mount Vernon, and attended University High School and Illinois Wesleyan University where she was a dedicated member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. In the summer of 1949, she married the love of her life, Robert H. Hougham, in her sorority house. They were the proud parents of two children, R. Gregory Hougham and Heidi H. Fransway (John); and the loving grandparents of Jonathan Hougham (Sally), Christine O'Dore (Matt), Jennifer H. Lewis (Chris); and four great-grandchildren. In the last few years, she traveled with her caregiver, Adriana Sanchez, who became like a daughter to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Hougham, and her daughter-in-law, Ann Bloomquist Hougham.

Not only was Yvonne a selfless, loving mother, but she brought her heart into her career where she guided and cared for all the employees she advised at Illinois State University as their director of benefits in the personnel office. Planning to only work for two years after her children were in school, the love of her work and the people at Illinois State University led her to 30 years of service, where she has since been honored. After retiring in 1988, she traveled internationally; spent time with her daughter in Arizona, especially to see her beloved Cubs during spring training; visited with her son and grandchildren in Spokane, Wash.; and continued to play bridge with her dear friends of over 60 years. She was active, up until her death, in University High School alumni activities, Antique Questers, Sigma Kappa sorority and the Women's Club. There wasn't anywhere she went within our community where someone wouldn't greet her with a fond memory of how she made their life better. She will be so missed by her family and all of those in our community that she touched in one way or another.