PONTIAC — Yvonne M. Benson, 80, of Pontiac, died at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020) at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.
Her graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac, with the Rev. Carlin Ours of the First Lutheran Church officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Yvonne's name may be made to Mosaic Inc., Pontiac. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Yvonne was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Harvey, a daughter of William and Nona Benson. She was a homemaker.
