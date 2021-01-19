Yvonnette Marie Aaland

She was born November 14, 1933 to Augustin and Amanda (Bonenfant) Landry in New Brunswick, Canada. She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Roger) Jones and son, Kenneth (Margaret) Aaland; grandchildren: William (Lora) Herron, Mackenzie (Travis) Stick, Robert Herron, Andrew (Kaitlin) Aaland; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Kyle (Shania Brady), George, Matilda, and Esther Herron, Scarlett and Reagan Stick; one great-great grandchild, Greyson Herron. She is also survived by her siblings: Lily Landry, Jean-Guy (Francine) Landry, Aline Landry, Rejean (Claudette) Landry, many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Yvonnette obtained her Associates Degree for Medical Transcription, something she was very proud of. She worked as a Medical Transcriptionist. She enjoyed many different hobbies such as playing cards, and square dancing, she loved the color plaid. Her family was everything to her, she loved keeping everyone as close as possible for family reunions. Yvonnette was the go to women whenever someone needed guidance and counsel in their business or personal endeavors. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.