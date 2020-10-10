Zachary W. Straight

Zach was born on November 11, 1984, in Bloomington, IL. He lived in Newark, OH and Coppell, TX through his elementary and high school years and graduated from Normal Community High School. While in Coppell, he was a snare drummer and member of Coppell High School's marching band which won the 1999 Texas State Marching Band competition. He was a talented musician, incredibly gifted at piano and capable of picking up and playing many instruments with ease. He enjoyed a wide and eclectic taste in music which influenced the works he created and recorded between 2012-2018.

Zach studied English at Southern Illinois University - Carbondale and later at the University of Iowa. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed reading and writing short stories. He liked to write letters to his family and it was a treat to get his musings on life while at school. It was during this time that he became skilled as a chef working in many restaurants in Iowa City, IA, and later in Bloomington-Normal. He enjoyed putting food together in creative ways and exploring new cuisines and cooking methods. At the root of Zach's character was his integrity and wanting to help those in need. He often did this by trying to find ways in which the restaurant or business where he worked could donate or give away their food. This led him to volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank and at Eastview Christian Church's food pantry.