PIPER CITY — Zelda Williams, 94, of Piper City, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Piper City Rehab and Living Center in Piper City. She was born on January 18, 1927 on the family farm east of Cullom, IL to Wesley C. and Minnie (Dehm) Harms. She married Edwin "Toad" Williams on November 25, 1945 in Cullom and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2012.

Surviving are their three children: Cynthia L. (Dennis) Saxsma of Huntingburg, IN, Ronald E. (Debbra) Williams of Piper City and Donna M. Kretzer (special friend, Ted Johnson) of St. Joseph, IL; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and six step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ivan Wesley Harms; and foster brother, H. Roy Harms.

Zelda was educated in the Cullom Schools and graduated in 1945. She worked at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington prior to getting married. Later, she worked at Piper City Tri-Ag. Zelda loved to play cards and she and Edwin were members of the "Jolly Twelve" euchre club for many years. She and Edwin traveled extensively and spent twenty years wintering in Apache Junction, AZ.

She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Piper City. She was active in the Women's Association, Lydia Circle, and volunteered for Meals-On-Wheels.