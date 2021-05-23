Ocean Course put on spectacular show. Will it host again?

Higgs, after a closing 70, will play there for the first time and was not shy about wishing back luck on those out on the course who might steal his joy. It's not something you like doing, Higgs said, "but I'm going to be rooting for people to make bogeys."

Rory was right

Rory McIlroy said before the tournament began just because he won at the Ocean Course in 2012 didn't mean he'd pick up where he left off here nine years later.

Oh, how right he was.

McIlroy, who won this title on this course by eight strokes in 2012, finished the major with a 72 Sunday and was 5-over for the event.

McIlroy had said he didn't understand all the expectations for his success coming. To him, it wasn't a very memorable week back then, despite raising the Wanamaker Trophy after the runaway win.

McIlroy's chances got a boost when he won at Quail Hollow two weeks ago. McIlroy wasn't so sure.

"I didn't feel like playing well here nine years ago was going to automatically make me play well again and I felt like my game was ... I felt like coming in here there was still parts of my game that I needed to sharpen up. And obviously, those parts were exposed this week in the wind and on a tough course."