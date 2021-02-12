Ohio State downs Indiana

With a rout of Indiana, No. 4 Ohio State has won six straight and nine out of the last 10, and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee on Saturday projected the Buckeyes as a No. 1 seed in the tournament next month.
Without a superstar performer, Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) has gotten there with a hustling style of play that has become its identity — good shooting, aggressive rebounding on both ends, multiple role players contributing and making fewer mistakes than its opponents.
E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justice Sueing had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Buckeyes pulled away to beat the Hoosiers 78-59 on Saturday at Columbus. Ohio. They shot 48% and scored 21 points off Indiana's 15 turnovers.
"Gifted and versatile offensive players, and I think they bought in to playing together," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after eight of his players scored against Indiana, and Sueing and freshman Zed Key combined for 18 rebounds.
Trace Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and Jerome Hunter added 10 to pace Indiana (11-9, 6-7), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.
No. 15 Iowa 88, Michigan State 58: At East Lansing, Mich., Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa's balanced offense in a win over Michigan State.
The Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn't one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 from the field, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.
Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers. Wieskamp made 5 of 7 3-pointers, helping his team connect on 13 of 25 shots beyond the arc.
The staggering Spartans (10-8, 4-8) are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown had 15 points, Aaron Henry scored 13 points and Joshua Langford added 11.
No. 12 Oklahoma 91, West Virginia 90, 2 OT: Austin Reaves helped No. 12 Oklahoma pull off an impressive win on the road at Morgantown, W. Va.
Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime and the Sooners held off No. 14 West Virginia 91-90 on Saturday.
Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) squeaked out a win 1,000 miles from home after losing three of its last four games on the road.
"Just a heck of a ballgame," coach Lon Kruger said. "There wasn't much margin either way throughout. Guys on both teams were fighting like crazy, making big-time plays, big-time stops."
No. 17 Florida State 92, Wake Forest 85, OT: At Tallahassee, Fla., RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as No. 17 Florida State defeated Wake Forest in the Seminoles' first game in two weeks.
The Seminoles tied it at 80 with under a second to go in regulation when Scottie Barnes drove the length of the floor and made a reverse layup. That set up Florida State in the extra period; the Seminoles have won 11 straight overtime games.
Gray made all 10 free-throw attempts and scored the Seminoles' first four points in overtime. The redshirt junior forward scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and had his second double-double in a month for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Florida State has now won 23 straight home ACC games, a streak that dates to a 77-68 win over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.
Jonah Antonio scored a career-high 23 points, drilling 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range, for Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9).
No. 23 Oklahoma State 67, Kansas State 60: Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State at Stillwater, Okla.
Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season and Bryce Williams added 10 for the Cowboys (13-6, 6-6 Big 12).
Antonio Gordon scored 15 points and Nijel Pack added 14 for Kansas State (5-17, 1-12), which lost its 12th in a row. The Wildcats haven't won since Dec. 29.
Cunningham rewarded fans who braved temperatures that hovered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-12 Celsius). From halfcourt, he hit a streaking Williams with a perfect bounce pass between two Kansas State defenders. Williams finished with a layup to give the Cowboys a 19-12 lead.
Minutes later, Oklahoma State got loose on a fast break, and Walker lobbed to Cunningham, whose one-handed throwdown over Kansas State's Rudi Williams gave Oklahoma State a 24-14 edge.
No. 11 Alabama 115, Georgia 82: At Tusaloosa, Ala., Herbert Jones scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and No. 11 Alabama had a blistering shooting night in a rout over Georgia.
Freshman Josh Primo scored 19 points, all after the half, for the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 Southeastern Conference), which had five players score in double figures and reached a season high in points. It was the most points Alabama has scored in an SEC game.
Alabama came into the day with a 3-1/2-game lead in the league standings with four now remaining in the regular season. The Tide hit 18 of 30 3-pointers to fuel the easy win, topping its previous high of 105 points against LSU.
The Bulldogs (12-8, 5-8) have dropped the first two of a three-game string of games against the SEC's ranked teams.