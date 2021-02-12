Ohio State downs Indiana

With a rout of Indiana, No. 4 Ohio State has won six straight and nine out of the last 10, and the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee on Saturday projected the Buckeyes as a No. 1 seed in the tournament next month.

Without a superstar performer, Ohio State (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) has gotten there with a hustling style of play that has become its identity — good shooting, aggressive rebounding on both ends, multiple role players contributing and making fewer mistakes than its opponents.

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justice Sueing had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Buckeyes pulled away to beat the Hoosiers 78-59 on Saturday at Columbus. Ohio. They shot 48% and scored 21 points off Indiana's 15 turnovers.

"Gifted and versatile offensive players, and I think they bought in to playing together," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after eight of his players scored against Indiana, and Sueing and freshman Zed Key combined for 18 rebounds.

Trace Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and Jerome Hunter added 10 to pace Indiana (11-9, 6-7), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

No. 15 Iowa 88, Michigan State 58: At East Lansing, Mich., Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa's balanced offense in a win over Michigan State.