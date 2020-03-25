Olympic delay leaves athletes uncertain about sponsorships

The lawyers will be busy poring over contracts.

"They'll be rushing to check agreements on what's covered and what's not covered," said Simon Leaf, a lawyer in the London commercial team at Mishcon de Reya. "Brands may have paid money and are not getting the return they expected. Likewise, athletes working with brands could be expecting to receive additional amounts this year but will not meet criteria for competing at the Olympics in the summer of 2020."

Nike did not respond to a request for comment.

For Atlanta-based agent Paul Doyle, the year ahead is going to be busy. He estimates that 40 of the 50 athletes he represents need reworked deals heading into 2021.

"We could let this go on for another year — we'll sign a paper that says we keep everything exactly as it is and just put it one year later," Doyle said.

That could work particularly well for athletes in their 30s planning on Tokyo being their last Olympics. But for some the delay might scupper their chances of competing at all, while others who were set to miss out this year may suddenly get a fresh opportunity.