BASEBALL
6 p.m., Toronto at Boston;TBS
6:05 p.m., Chicago Cubs at Washington;Marquee
6:10 p.m., Minnesota at Chicago White Sox;NBCSCH
6:45 p.m., LA Angels at St. Louis Cardinals;BSMW
9 p.m., Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego;MLBN
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., Miami at New York;TNT
9 p.m., LA Lakers at Golden State;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m., Florida at Toronto;ESPN
8:30 p.m., Seattle at Dallas;ESPN
GOLF
3 p.m., PGA Professional Championship;GOLF
SOCCER
1:30 p.m., The German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg;ESPNU
2 p.m., Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal;USA
9 p.m., CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC;FS1
TENNIS
4 a.m., Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds;TENNIS
Tags
- Playoff
- Stanley Cup
- Nba Playoffs
- Espn2
- Tour De France
- Marquee
- World Cup
- Tv Broadcasting
- Organic Chemistry
- Journalism
- Tennis
- Basketball
- Golf
- Sports
- Prehistory
- Soccer (us)
- American Football
- Ice Hockey
- Weapons
- Zoology
- Skating
- Entertainment
- Politics
- Motor Racing
- Ornithology
- Equestrian Sports
- Institutions
- University
- The Bible
- Linguistics
- Hockey
- Baseball
- Meteorology
- Botany
- Athletics
- Construction Industry
- Technology
- The Economy
- Motorcycling
- Religion
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.