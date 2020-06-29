Ontario premier says MLB approval to play in Toronto close

"This sets a pretty concerning precedent by allowing people from high-prevalence areas and waiving quarantine for them," Morris said. "We've been pretty cautious about opening up our border. I guess now it's essential purposes plus baseball."

Morris noted the NBA will play within one confined area and the NHL within two, but baseball's plan to have all 30 teams traveling makes it hard to imagine there won't be a spread of the virus.

Morris said Canadian health officials would lose credibility if they grant the exemption.

"These are decisions that are beyond public health. I really hope it doesn't backfire," he said.

A senior Canadian government official said last week that if MLB submitted an acceptable restart plan to the government, an exemption letter similar to the one provided to the NHL could be provided.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

MLB announced last week it will have a 60-game regular season that will start July 23 or 24 in ballparks without fans.