071821-opin-stuartcolumn: Why ethics rules help public entities — and the public

Councilman Stan Nord is saying Normal needs an ethics code. He’s right. All governments and public services should have one — Bloomington, too. Too bad the Normal issue is tied to a perceived violation, though.

Back in 1981, I was saying the McLean County Board needed an ethics code. But we had no perceived violation as impetus, and board members were saying, “We don’t need it.” However, we did have a national ethics scandal. A prominent U.S. representative had recently refused to attend meetings, but collected his pay. In the ensuing nationwide outcry, Congress produced an ethics code right away.

I found only one ethics code model for county boards — Multnomah County, Oregon. I adapted theirs for us, and proposed it. But it failed. My only supporters were John Freese, later chief judge, and John Wenum, Illinois Wesleyan University political science professor. I revised it and tried again. It failed again. It took six years — three board sessions —before McLean County adopted it.

Early on, I had shared my proposal with a state meeting of county board representatives. Several counties — including Lincoln and Ogle — pounced on it and passed it, long before we did.

On my third try, the other two Rules Committee members said, again, “We don’t need it.” So I decided to take it directly to the full board as a minority report. But first I drafted a letter supporting the code.

Selections from my 1987 ethics code letter:

What an ethics code (or statement) is not: It is not a law or rule. Illinois law does not allow county board rules to deal with ethics. But an ethics statement can be in our rule book if it is in the front, as a preamble.



What an ethics code is: A communication to citizens. A statement of our goals in conducting our office.



Ethics in government is important: The strength of our democracy depends on people’s trust. Ethics codes can do much to strengthen this trust.



Do experts care? In our recent seminar on county government, national experts urged us to adopt an ethics statement.



They focus our attention on what is required of us, as public servants, and help strengthen our resolve to meet these requirements so that we are more worthy of trust.





Ethics codes tell the public about our intent to fulfill our responsibilities in an honest manner. If we don’t make a statement, they won’t know if we even care.



Do other institutions care ? I have copies of many codes: a local school board, a township, county administrators — and State Farm, McDonald's, lawyers, journalists … Do the people care? They certainly care whether board members follow the ethics code provisions —

to do our homework,



attend meetings,



avoid improper use of public property,



never to accept bribes, and



never to use our influence to find jobs or benefits for our family or friends!

People care because it’s their tax money and what we do affects their lives.

People don’t know us: In this large county, it’s impossible for people to know us personally, to trust us. So we need to tell people how we, their representatives, intend to act. We need to tell them, “This is how we’ve already been conducting county business.”

We owe it to our constituents to at least discuss this issue.

That’s what my letter said. It’s still relevant. I mailed it to the 19 other county board members, snail mail. It evidently answered their doubts and fears, because this time they gave the ethics code solid approval. Forty-three years later, it’s still the “Preamble” to McLean County Board’s Rules. The third try was a charm.

I hope this bit of history will foster a better understanding of the importance of ethics codes, an understanding that should move opinions away from the current controversy to enthusiastic adoption — by both cities.

All governments need ethics codes. They build trust. Where there is no trust, democracy dies.

Barbara Findley Stuart, of Normal, served on the McLean County Board for 17 years.

