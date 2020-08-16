COATES: A new look for The Pantagraph

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new look is prominently at the top of today's Pantagraph.

We've updated what's known in newspaper lingo as the "masthead" with a fresh typeface and an image of the iconic McLean County Courthouse's dome, based on a photo shot by our talented photojournalist David Proeber.

We think it reflects the history of the region and The Pantagraph brand. The last update was in May 2012, as part of a redesign of the newspaper, and we've retained a flash of the familiar blue hue in our new design.

Our nameplate has been tweaked here and there many times since our founding in January 1837, in many ways reflecting the look and style of each era.

​For decades, the name was in a distinctive Old English font, which also graced the side of the West Washington Street building in Bloomington. The letters since 2018 have hung on the wall of our modern office on North Main Street, not far from monitors that display real-time updates about digital traffic and growing audience.