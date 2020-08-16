COATES: A new look for The Pantagraph

A new look is prominently at the top of today's Pantagraph.
We've updated what's known in newspaper lingo as the "masthead" with a fresh typeface and an image of the iconic McLean County Courthouse's dome, based on a photo shot by our talented photojournalist David Proeber.
We think it reflects the history of the region and The Pantagraph brand. The last update was in May 2012, as part of a redesign of the newspaper, and we've retained a flash of the familiar blue hue in our new design.
Our nameplate has been tweaked here and there many times since our founding in January 1837, in many ways reflecting the look and style of each era.
For decades, the name was in a distinctive Old English font, which also graced the side of the West Washington Street building in Bloomington. The letters since 2018 have hung on the wall of our modern office on North Main Street, not far from monitors that display real-time updates about digital traffic and growing audience.
That's an important visual reminder about The Pantagraph: We are very much aware of our long history while we also look to our future and growing on platforms unimaginable 183 years ago. We're a digital-first operation built on the bedrock of community journalism.
It's also appropriate that our front page features a building that today serves as the McLean County Museum of History, which houses our extensive photo archives. Our history lives on there.
As our front page now says: "Because news matters. Support local journalism."
We think that's a message that will stand the test of time.
Thanks for reading.
The nameplates of The Pantagraph
