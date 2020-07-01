COATES: Helping readers understand their world

Newspaper publishing is very much an assembly line, from reporters and ad representatives interacting with the public to materials being assembled in an office to printing the pages at a plant and distributing the product to customers across the region.
Each intricate phase is crucial — and any change causes a cascade down the line. And no two days are alike.
We’re told again and again that getting the printed newspaper each morning is a big part of daily lives, which is why we’re fine-tuning our process to ensure that happens.
Our printing is moving earlier in the evening, ensuring our delivery crews have sufficient time to bring our newspaper to you. As a result, we will have to adjust how we plan and publish certain content in our newspaper starting this week.
As a reader, you can expect a different approach to coverage of news that happens after our deadline, like sports, meetings and events. Often, that will mean features that go beyond what happened, to explore why it happened. That’s a critical function for a community newspaper: helping our readers understand the world in which we all live.
It’s also part of the evolution of the newspaper. Our newsrooms for years have been sending breaking news to computers and mobile devices around the clock, then using the newspaper to recast the story with analysis and depth.
This has been especially apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when our reporters produced story after story throughout the day about community members, business owners and others adjusting to this new world and overcoming challenges. Updates posted rapidly to our digital channels were then reassembled for print. Our reporting teams also explored the impact of coronavirus on the meatpacking industry and gaming revenues used by local municipalities.
That commitment to journalism will not change. If anything, our resources will be focused on delivering that content to our audience with more speed. Our digital channels will continue to be the best place for late scores, breaking news, videos, photo galleries and updates.
As a print subscriber, you get complete access to our digital content. Log in at pantagraph.com/activate to activate your account and learn more about our smartphone app, e-edition and newsletters.
We're also constantly looking at our array of products to best serve our readers wherever they are well into the future on all platforms.
Thank you for being a member.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Email him at chris.coates@lee.net.
