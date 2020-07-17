COATES: Introducing The Pantagraph new calendar

We're excited about a new calendar system that launched this week at pantagraph.com. It's in partnership with Evvnt, an online promotion service.
Event organizers create an account and submit the information, which pops up in our digital channels and the system we use for organizing the newspaper.
A basic listing is free. This will eventually replace our previous ways for submitting calendar information.
For readers, the calendar is simple to navigate and easier to access.
Our calendar is a great resource for finding out about community events, concerts, entertainment and activities across our region. Of course, many have been canceled during coronavirus, so we're looking forward to life returning to normal and this being a great asset for our readers.
Visit pantagraph.com/events to check it out.
Thanks for reading.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!