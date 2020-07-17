COATES: Introducing The Pantagraph new calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We're excited about a new calendar system that launched this week at pantagraph.com. It's in partnership with Evvnt, an online promotion service.

Event organizers create an account and submit the information, which pops up in our digital channels and the system we use for organizing the newspaper.

A basic listing is free. This will eventually replace our previous ways for submitting calendar information.

For readers, the calendar is simple to navigate and easier to access.

Our calendar is a great resource for finding out about community events, concerts, entertainment and activities across our region. Of course, many have been canceled during coronavirus, so we're looking forward to life returning to normal and this being a great asset for our readers.

Visit pantagraph.com/events to check it out.

​Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.