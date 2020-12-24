COATES: Remember that time when we had to wear masks?

Several months ago, my mom scanned some old home movies and mailed the red thumb drive in one of those bubble-lined manila envelopes.
Pop it in and the first clip ignites flashes of a parade — Wyandotte, Michigan, where I lived until sixth grade. It’s a silent movie, so everyone is moving in that herky-jerky, Buster Keaton-like fashion typical of the medium.
It’s hard to tell what year it is.
I carefully look for clues.
There are glimpses of neighbors who now reside only deep in my memory and building facades long replaced.
But the bulk of the film and video clips are of Christmas.
Every conceivable part of Christmas.
Cutting down the tree.
Decorating the tree.
Opening gifts.
Christmas Day.
Toys.
Toys.
Toys.
Year after year, hours of unsteady footage — the bulk of the later stuff filmed by myself. By the time I was 9, I was the de facto camera operator for the family, the Federico Fellini of the 300 block of Kings Highway.
I was thinking about all this when we took our three daughters to pick out a Christmas tree this month.
We opted for a pre-cut Balsam fir. The socially distanced workers wearing masks shook the evergreen, used a chain saw to slice off an inch from the trunk and shoved it through a baler.
We watched.
The oldest is 8, so she still plays along with the rituals. I realize we are on borrowed time.
The middle girl is 6 and the youngest is only 2.
In terms of steering the conversation topics, I am woefully outnumbered. They like "Bubble Guppies" and a woman on YouTube who plays with and ranks store-bought slime. (I don’t get it either.)
Because of this influence, they reflexively say, “Don’t forget to hit the like button and subscribe to my channel” whenever we do a home video or go on Zoom.
“Don’t forget to hit the like button and subscribe to my channel" this.
And "Don’t forget to hit the like button and subscribe to my channel" that.
I can’t tell if they’re being ironic, but it is telling.
We limit TV usage and what’s available on the tablet, but historically speaking, the Battle Over Screen Time has been one of the more active theaters of war in our household, second perhaps only to the protracted Cleaning Up Conflict of 2012-2020 or the ongoing Naptime Rebellion.
After all, they are probably the most plugged-in generation ever and certainly the most chronicled, the subject of thousands of photos, videos and social media updates. Every major and minor life event is captured on multiple mediums.
Back at the tree farm, before all the shaking and baling, the crowds were sparse enough that we could lower our masks and take a selfie of the family and the Balsam. We posed. The 2-year-old cried when her boot fell off.
In case some future thumb drive contains these photos, the masks will be a clear giveaway of the year, unlike the frames of that 1980s Michigan parade.
We’ll know instantly.
We’ll look back at the masked, socially distanced images of ourselves, think about how we got through that year, and realize that we didn't know how tough it was until it was all over. But it will be over. Just be a hazy memory — a year among many.
We'll have gotten through it.
Have a good holiday.
Thanks for reading.
And don’t forget to hit the like button and subscribe to my channel.