COATES: Remember that time when we had to wear masks?

And "Don’t forget to hit the like button and subscribe to my channel" that.

I can’t tell if they’re being ironic, but it is telling.

We limit TV usage and what’s available on the tablet, but historically speaking, the Battle Over Screen Time has been one of the more active theaters of war in our household, second perhaps only to the protracted Cleaning Up Conflict of 2012-2020 or the ongoing Naptime Rebellion.

After all, they are probably the most plugged-in generation ever and certainly the most chronicled, the subject of thousands of photos, videos and social media updates. Every major and minor life event is captured on multiple mediums.

Back at the tree farm, before all the shaking and baling, the crowds were sparse enough that we could lower our masks and take a selfie of the family and the Balsam. We posed. The 2-year-old cried when her boot fell off.

In case some future thumb drive contains these photos, the masks will be a clear giveaway of the year, unlike the frames of that 1980s Michigan parade.

We’ll know instantly.