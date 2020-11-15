COATES: Support of local journalism lets us tell your story

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Almost all of our newsroom is working remotely, but we assembled a core group on election night in the newsroom — wearing masks, socially distanced — to coordinate the avalanche of material.

To be honest, it was little weird being there, a place simultaneously familiar and foreign, like how your house feels after coming home from a long weekend away.

For me, that feeling underscored the remarkable change we've endured these months, but also highlighted that our core mission remains. Amid these unfathomable times, our journalists have been reporting on the issues important to you — from elections and school board meetings to car crashes, weather warnings and watchdog journalism. We've been a part of candidate debates, reported on civil unrest and served as the eyes and ears for our readers day after day.

In fact, it's the support of readers — via your story ideas and feedback, and financially through your subscription dollars — that means we can continue the work we love. There's a direct connection between your subscription and us having the resources to report on the community.