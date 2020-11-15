COATES: Support of local journalism lets us tell your story

Today's edition takes a deep dive into the Midwestern response to COVID-19, which has caused so much of our lives to grind to a stop.
It seems incredible that we've been writing about this health crisis nearly every day since March. Our team has relentlessly covered both the public health emergency and how the fallout has redefined our economy, schools, sports and even our lexicon.
Case in point: "Mask up." "Remote learning." "Resurgence mitigations." "Asymptomatic carrier." "Zoom." “Social distancing.”
Ever hear of those terms a year ago?
Me neither.
Actually, if you quizzed me on New Year's Day what would dominate the 2020 news cycle, I would have probably guessed the presidential election, although that too was somewhat overshadowed by the coronavirus.
Then came Election Day, which brought its own challenges.
Our journalists worked tirelessly to report that story, heading to polling locations before dawn, working sources and tracking the outcome. Our digital audience was flooded with bursts of updates, which became the bedrock of our print report that night.
Almost all of our newsroom is working remotely, but we assembled a core group on election night in the newsroom — wearing masks, socially distanced — to coordinate the avalanche of material.
To be honest, it was little weird being there, a place simultaneously familiar and foreign, like how your house feels after coming home from a long weekend away.
For me, that feeling underscored the remarkable change we've endured these months, but also highlighted that our core mission remains. Amid these unfathomable times, our journalists have been reporting on the issues important to you — from elections and school board meetings to car crashes, weather warnings and watchdog journalism. We've been a part of candidate debates, reported on civil unrest and served as the eyes and ears for our readers day after day.
How Bloomington-Normal reacted this weekend to Joe Biden's projected victory
Watch now: Jubilation, frustration in Bloomington-Normal with Biden projected victory
BLOOMINGTON — Agree or disagree, Bloomington-Normal residents had plenty to say with the history-making announcement Saturday that Joe Biden had secured enough projected electoral votes to become president-elect, bringing impromptu celebrations but also persistent calls that the declaration is premature.
GOP President Donald Trump offered no concession speech after television networks declared his Democratic opponent the winner following a bitterly fought campaign amid a global pandemic. The president has indicated a legal challenge is probable.
Biden, who would be the oldest man ever sworn into the office, won both Illinois and McLean County.
The chairwoman of the county Democratic Party said she was "overwhelmed" Saturday morning.
“My first reaction is unbelievable relief,” Nikita Richards told The Pantagraph. “The American people have been under the thumb of this oppressive administration for four, long years ... We have been under an immense amount of stress from economic strife to social strife to racial equity strife. The American people can breathe. I am elated.”
Biden's running mate, California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first woman and first person of color elected vice president of the U.S. She has Black and South Asian heritage.
“It gives me such relief to know that we will be able to continue our work, carrying out our values with a president who shares those values,” said Richards, who is the first Black woman to chair the local party. "We will be very clear that this presidential election doesn’t erase everything. It is not a quick fix and it doesn’t mean that everything will be perfect, but at least we have a fighting chance to restore much of what was at risk for being lost.”
'We all want our legal ballots counted'
McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said she's standing by her president, asking for patience until all of the votes are counted and certified.
“The news media are not the ones who declare the winner of an election,” she told The Pantagraph. “That responsibility goes to the voters. So, they can say all they want to say, but it is not official, and in my mind, they are taking great liberties in swaying public opinion by making such declarations when there are many challenges still underway such as voter recounts and other steps that would call into question whether or not the legal ballots are counted. We all want our legal ballots counted.”
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, major networks began calling the race for Biden after receiving new vote totals for Pennsylvania. CNN, for one, declared Biden the winner in the state, pushing him over the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Trump. Other networks followed.
“I believe the grass-roots voter should hope that we are not allowing the media to make these decisions when it is actually the vote that counts,” Beard said.
Trump said his campaign will start bringing the case to court starting Monday.
Joe Alexander, a Clinton resident, echoed Beard in saying that it is premature to call the election and agreed there are several steps that have to be taken before declaring a winner.
“There are examples of many stories of possible voting fraud,” Alexander said. “... All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not.”
Similar claims were made Saturday at rallies in support of the president held in cities from Atlanta and Tallahassee to Austin, Bismarck, Boise and Phoenix. Crowds in support of Biden gathered in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and other cities.
Raegan Rinchiuso and Jamie Behrens stood outside of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington early Saturday afternoon holding signs reading “You’re fired” and “You can’t fix stupid, but we did vote him out.”
Rinchiuso described Biden’s victory as a relief.
“I didn’t realize how tense I was until they announced that they called for Biden and now I just feel a little lighter,” Rinchiusio said.
'A movement toward justice'
A few blocks away, Bloomington Ald. Jenn Carrillo spoke to a large crowd holding Black Lives Matter signs and Biden flags during a gathering at Withers Park on Saturday. Carrillo said the event was not meant as a rally for Biden, but a “farewell to Trump and a warm welcome to Biden.” She said that no specific organizations were hosting the event and that it was just meant to be a celebration among a group of community members.
“We just dislike Donald Trump and we are happy that he is out of a job,” Carrillo said.
Keith Moldovan, a Bloomington resident who attended the demonstration, held a sign that read, “I need to be able to tell my children I did not stay silent.”
“I voted, I’m glad he is out of here,” Moldovan said.
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said the Saturday announcement was a win for the Black community. She said the organization had a strong turnout effort.
A group of McLean County residents are gathered at Withers Park on Washington and East streets in Bloomington. Ald. Jenn Carrillo said the event was meant to say “farewell to @realDonaldTrump and welcome to @JoeBiden.” @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/FhzOWoTpoB— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) November 7, 2020
"For generations, African-Americans have endured the brutal hand of systemic racism and discrimination. This is more than a win — this is a movement toward justice. We will hold all elected officials equally accountable," she said.
While the group does not support any specific political party, the branch acknowledged the importance of this historic moment in time, said NAACP 1st Vice President and NAACP State Officer Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson.
“The criticality of this moment is undeniable, as our beloved America’s history books are now forever altered. The NAACP proudly acknowledges and applauds the worth and essence of the African American community, and salute this momentous occasion, as the arc of justice bends toward equality for all—in spite of continued racial disparities.”
Richards said "it gives us a sense of hope."
"All of our hard work has paid off, and I couldn’t be prouder to be the leader of this local party that has pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to push for change," she said. "This means so much.”
Pence continues Hoosier streak of one-term Republican vice presidents
The apparent electoral defeat of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence continues an unusual streak in the annals of American history.
None of the four Republican vice presidents hailing from Indiana ever has served more than one term.
And, potentially problematic for Pence, no Hoosier vice president of any political party subsequently has won the presidency — or even been elected to any other office.
With Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris projected as president- and vice-president-elect Saturday, Pence becomes the most recent Hoosier since Vice President Dan Quayle (1989-1993) to fail to win a second term.
Quayle represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate for eight years before George H.W. Bush picked him as his running mate in 1988.
Following his 1992 reelection defeat, Quayle opted out of a 1996 presidential bid and then quit his 2000 campaign even before the Iowa caucuses.
He now lives in Arizona and leads a private equity investment firm.
Pence allies have hinted he's likely to mount a 2024 run for president, though Pence potentially could be persuaded to stand aside if Trump decides to go for a comeback.
It's well known that Pence considered running for president in 2012 and instead ran a successful campaign for Indiana governor.
He also was on track for a 2016 presidential bid, but his backing of a 2015 Indiana law widely perceived as licensing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers seemed to thwart Pence's national ambitions — until Trump came along.
Prior to Pence and Quayle, Hoosier Vice President Charles Fairbanks served from 1905 to 1909 under President Theodore Roosevelt.
Roosevelt ascended to the presidency in 1901 following the assassination of President William McKinley and did not have a vice president during his first term because the 25th Amendment, providing a means to fill a vice presidential vacancy, wasn't adopted until 1967.
Roosevelt picked Fairbanks as his running mate in 1904, and he was elected in his own right. After Roosevelt decided not run again in 1908, Fairbanks campaigned for the Republican nomination but lost to William Howard Taft.
Notably, Fairbanks again was the Republican nominee for vice president in 1916, alongside Charles Evans Hughes, but the GOP ticket was defeated by Democrats Woodrow Wilson and Thomas R. Marshall — the only Hoosier vice president to serve two full terms (1913-1921).
In the 19th century, Vice President Schuyler Colfax served alongside President Ulysses S. Grant from 1869 to 1873 during Grant's first term.
Colfax failed in his efforts to replace Grant as the Republican presidential nominee in 1872, and Colfax ultimately was defeated for renomination as vice president at the Republican National Convention.
The sixth Indiana vice president, Democrat Thomas A. Hendricks, was elected in 1884 with President Grover Cleveland.
Unlike his fellow Hoosier officeholders, Hendricks didn't make it through one full term. He died unexpectedly in 1885, eight months after becoming vice president.
BLOOMINGTON — While local Democrats rejoiced at Saturday’s news that Joe Biden had been elected as the 46th President of the United States, some such as Linda Foster were equally thrilled with Kamala Harris’ historic role in becoming the first female vice president-elect.
“I’m excited about what she brings to the table,” said Foster, the president for the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “Her history of being a woman, of being a Black woman and an Indian woman, will serve her well as vice president.”
Harris’ father, Donald, is a Stanford University professor emeritus of economics Jamaican immigrant, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is a biologist and an immigrant from India.
"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me,” she Tweeted Saturday afternoon after confirmation of the victory. “It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”
The results and consequences of the 2020 election will be critical to the Black community, Foster said. And it could be an important step toward having the first female president.
“That’s what normally happens,” Foster said. “If she can do the job as vice president, and we know she will, by all means, we believe that she will have the capability and the skill and the knowledge and the background to fill those shoes, if necessary before the next election, or after.”
“There are examples of many stories of possible voting fraud,” said Joe Alexander, Clinton resident. “... All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not.”
McLean County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikita Richards was also proud of the historic moment.
“This is historical and I am completely overwhelmed,” she said.
Foster said that there were a lot of quality candidates that Biden considered for the vice presidential slot.
“We know that she has been in politics for a while and we know she has been on both sides of the issues, making decisions on people’s lives and now she will be in a position to help make decisions about people’s lives but with a lot more information and a lot more history behind her,” Foster said. “Today is a new day and I believe that between Miss Harris and Mr. Biden, they will be good for America. They will help heal our country and come together as one.”
Harris is the third woman after Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin to be picked as the vice-presidential nominee for a major party ticket. She ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and attracted national attention before ending her campaign on Dec. 3, 2019, due to a lack of funding. She later endorsed Biden and was announced as his running mate on Aug. 11.
Harris, 55, does have a Central Illinois connection. She lived in Champaign-Urbana when a youngster in the late 1960s. Her father was a professor of economics at the University of Illinois.
She was San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general before becoming a U.S. senator.
McLean County GOP chair: Media doesn't declare winners, voters do
BLOOMINGTON — The chairwoman of the McLean County Republican Party is standing by her president, asking for patience until all of the votes are counted and certified.
“The news media are not the ones who declare the winner of an election,” Connie Beard told The Pantagraph. “That responsibility goes to the voters. So, they can say all they want to say, but it is not official and in my mind, they are taking great liberties in swaying public opinion by making such declarations when there are many challenges still underway such as voter recounts and other steps that would call into question whether or not the legal ballots are counted. We all want our legal ballots counted.”
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, major networks began calling the race for Democrat Joe Biden after receiving new voting totals for Pennsylvania. CNN, for one, declared Biden the winner in the state, pushing him over the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Donald Trump. Other networks followed suit.
“I believe the grassroots voter should hope that we are not allowing the media to make these decisions when it is actually the vote that counts,” Beard said.
Trump released a statement following the announcements.
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said. “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”
Trump said that starting Monday, his campaign will start bringing the case to court.
Joe Alexander, Clinton resident, echoed Beard in saying that it is premature to call the election and agreed there are several steps that have to be taken before declaring a winner.
“There are examples of many stories of possible voting fraud,” Alexander said. “... All legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not.”
12 years after Biden came to Springfield, a call for calm as new president-elect
SPRINGFIELD — More than 12 years after he was introduced as Barack Obama's running mate in Springfield, Joe Biden last week won Illinois as presidential candidate. On Saturday, TV networks declared he had enough electoral college votes to be called "president elect."
The state's two U.S. senators moved Saturday to call for all lawmakers to work with the new Biden administration.
“President-elect Joe Biden is a public servant in the best sense of the term," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the party's second-ranking member in the Senate, in a statement. "He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal."
The networks on Saturday called the race for Biden as President Donald Trump and some of his supporters say the declaration is premature.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on Saturday said those efforts will fail.
"Donald Trump’s meritless, contradictory statements and legal filings will not succeed and they will not change the facts: when all the ballots are counted, Joe Biden will have won more votes than any presidential candidate in history, he won by a historic margin and he won states long believed to be Republican strongholds that Donald Trump would easily win," she said in a statement.
She said the election was "a testament to the strength and integrity of our nation’s democratic process, and now is the moment for true leaders in the Republican Party to condemn any and all efforts to undermine confidence in the legitimacy of these results."
Said Durbin: "The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. Now we must come together to heal some of the terrible wounds of our past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America – not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren.”
Durbin, who won re-election on Tuesday, spent about a dozen years in the Senate with Biden, of Delaware, a senator from 1973 to 2009. Then-candidate Obama on a sweltering day in August 2008 held a rally to in front of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to present Biden as his vice presidential pick.
Obama during the event called Biden "that rare mix — for decades, he has brought change to Washington, but Washington hasn't changed him."
In Chicago, which launched Obama's political career, cheers and car horns erupted as the Saturday results were announced.
Mat Thambi a clinical assistant professor in the University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy, lives in Oak Park with his wife and children and is a longtime Democrat.
“My biggest emotions right now are relief and excitement and optimism,” he said, moments after media outlets declared Biden the winner. “I’ve been so pessimistic for the last four years, it’s good to have something to look forward to now.”
Thambi, 49, said he feels it will still be a process for the entire country to acknowledge Biden as the winner.
“I feel like a lot of the right wing is not going to consider it fair,” he said, especially since it appears Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania was the biggest deciding factor.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, who has repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration on COVID response, in a tweet said: "America elected a President and Vice President who will lead with compassion, restore dignity to the office, and give us hope for a brighter future. Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on this historic victory! We’re all excited for the better days ahead."
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Kankakee, congratulated Biden and Harris on Twitter.
"Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not," Kinzinger tweeted.
The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.
BLOOMINGTON – The chairwoman of the McLean County Democratic Party said she was “overwhelmed” to hear that major networks had declared Joe Biden the winner of the Presidential election Saturday morning.
“My first reaction is unbelievable relief,” Nikita Richards told The Pantagraph. “The American people have been under the thumb of this oppressive administration for four, long years. …. We have been under an immense amount of stress from economic strife to social strife to racial equity strife. The American people can breathe. I am elated.”
The result is a “huge win” for the McLean County Democratic Party, she said.
“It is something we are excited about and proud of because we worked extremely hard,” she said. “The Democratic Party was continuously working around the clock to do everything we can to get the word out about Democratic voting. … It gives us a sense of hope. The American people have made their voices heard. In McLean County, we have made our stance known as to the change which we desire. Here it is. We are finally here. All of our hard work has paid off and I couldn’t be prouder to be the leader of this local party that has pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to push for change. This means so much.”
Richards is the first black woman to chair a local party.
“It gives me such relief to know that we will be able to continue our work, carrying out our values with a President who shares those values,” she said. “We will be very clear that this Presidential election doesn’t erase everything. It is not a quick fix and it doesn’t mean that everything will be perfect, but at least we have a fighting chance to restore much of what was at risk for being lost.”
McLean County residents Raegan Rinchiuso and Jamie Behrens stood outside of the McLean County Museum of History in Bloomington early Saturday afternoon holding signs that read “You’re fired,” and “you can’t fix stupid, but we did vote him out.”
Rinchiuso described Biden’s victory as a relief.
“I didn’t realize how tense I was until they announced that they called for Biden and now I just feel a little lighter,” Rinchiusio said.
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP, said it was a win for the Black community.
“We held a plethora of Town Hall Meetings, Candidate Forums, Strolls to the Polls and we even placed door knockers on hundreds of doors,” she said in a statement released Saturday. “I am extremely pleased with the voter turn-out and I believe residents now feel empowered. For generations, African Americans have endured the brutal hand of systemic racism and discrimination. This is more than a win— this is a movement toward justice. We will hold all elected officials equally accountable.”
While the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch does not support any specific political party, the
branch acknowledged the importance of this historic moment in time, said NAACP 1st Vice-President and NAACP State Officer Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson.
“The criticality of this moment is undeniable, as our beloved America’s history books are now forever altered. The NAACP proudly acknowledges and applauds the worth and essence of the African American community, and salute this momentous occasion, as the arc of justice bends toward equality for all—in spite of continued racial disparities.”
