 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COATES: Support of local journalism lets us tell your story
0 comments
editor's pick top story
FROM THE EDITOR

COATES: Support of local journalism lets us tell your story

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's edition takes a deep dive into the Midwestern response to COVID-19, which has caused so much of our lives to grind to a stop. 

It seems incredible that we've been writing about this health crisis nearly every day since March. Our team has relentlessly covered both the public health emergency and how the fallout has redefined our economy, schools, sports and even our lexicon. 

Case in point: "Mask up." "Remote learning." "Resurgence mitigations." "Asymptomatic carrier." "Zoom." “Social distancing.”

Ever hear of those terms a year ago? 

Me neither. 

Actually, if you quizzed me on New Year's Day what would dominate the 2020 news cycle, I would have probably guessed the presidential election, although that too was somewhat overshadowed by the coronavirus. 

Then came Election Day, which brought its own challenges

Our journalists worked tirelessly to report that story, heading to polling locations before dawn, working sources and tracking the outcome. Our digital audience was flooded with bursts of updates, which became the bedrock of our print report that night. 

COATES: Home projects during COVID: The list keeps growing

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Almost all of our newsroom is working remotely, but we assembled a core group on election night in the newsroom — wearing masks, socially distanced — to coordinate the avalanche of material. 

To be honest, it was little weird being there, a place simultaneously familiar and foreign, like how your house feels after coming home from a long weekend away.

For me, that feeling underscored the remarkable change we've endured these months, but also highlighted that our core mission remains. Amid these unfathomable times, our journalists have been reporting on the issues important to you —  from elections and school board meetings to car crashes, weather warnings and watchdog journalism. We've been a part of candidate debates, reported on civil unrest and served as the eyes and ears for our readers day after day.  

In fact, it's the support of readers — via your story ideas and feedback, and financially through your subscription dollars — that means we can continue the work we love. There's a direct connection between your subscription and us having the resources to report on the community.

For that investment, we thank you. I encourage you to tell others to join you in helping us. Our digital subscriptions start at $3 for three months, which unlocks all the crucial reporting about our community, plus photos, video and so much more.

That's a bargain price for something so significant. 

Visit bit.ly/pantagraphmembers for details.

We appreciate you reading us. 

I speak for all us at The Pantagraph when I say: Thank you for investing in our work. 

How Bloomington-Normal reacted this weekend to Joe Biden's projected victory

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News