Column: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker never should have let this election go forward today

The governor’s chief of staff tweeted that it was a lie. Pritzker’s office shot back with its own charges.

In a statement, Pritzker’s spokeswoman said the governor’s office had offered to enlist the National Guard to help with the election, but the city turned it down. He also accused election officials of failing to cut through red tape so that 2,000 young people from the Mikva Challenge jobs program could work as judges.

In his defense, the statement argued that the governor could not unilaterally cancel or delay an election.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and we could not risk confusion and disenfranchisement in the courts,” the statement said. “No one is saying this is a perfect solution. We have no perfect solutions at the moment. We only have least bad solutions.”

The governor insists that the criticism by election officials is politically motivated. Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t. But it does matter.

It is commendable that the governor understands the importance of giving each and every citizen the right to cast their ballot in a timely manner with as few obstacles as possible. But there must also be room for sensible adjustments.