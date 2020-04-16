Column: Obama’s profile in courage — endorsing Biden when he’s the last Democrat standing

In Washington, the corporate overlords of the Democratic Party would never allow Sanders to be their nominee, not after he identified them as the enemy of the people.

If Joe ever does get that long goodbye, it’ll happen when he least expects it, like when a friend invites you to Chinatown for a late spaghetti dinner and says there’ll be a car waiting outside your door just before midnight.

And then you arrive and there’s Visqueen on the floor and nobody has to explain a thing.

But now, let’s think happy thoughts, of pudding and journalists gushing over the Obama endorsement. They gobbled it up the way kids gobble pudding.

I never really minded Barack Obama, the man, all that much. His policies were a different matter. Obama wasn’t evil incarnate. He was just a politician from Chicago, a great communicator, who came into the White House to face a crippling economic depression not of his making, with America already hip deep in costly, needless wars started by Republicans.

It was the cloying treatment he received from American journalism that was galling. And obviously, he’s still receiving that cloying treatment today.