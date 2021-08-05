 Skip to main content
4 ways you can help The Pantagraph cover the community

Designed for faster, more efficient reader convenience, meet the new Pantagraph.com.

You can help us provide essential journalism for our community. We need your help — and we're here to listen.

Here's how:  

GIVE US FEEDBACK

What should we be covering? What are we missing? Your feedback is important to us as we brainstorm story ideas and develop plans for our reporting.

Email me at blmnews@pantagraph.com

CONTRIBUTE TO US

Tell us about your community, church or school events or if you see news. Send your photos, news tips and story ideas to bit.ly/pantagraphtips.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

We want your opinion about the day's news. That's what our Opinion page is for — to serve as a place for you to have your say.

Join the conversation at pantagraph.com/letters.

SUPPORT US 

Buy a digital subscription. Your investment gives us the resources to report on the community. Our latest digital subscription offer: $1 for six months of unlimited access. 

Learn more at pantagraph.com/members.

Thanks for your feedback, and thank you for reading The Pantagraph. 

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisCoates. 

