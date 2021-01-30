ALAN SENDER: Attempting a peaceful move forward

Our group includes people who are Democrats, Republicans and independents; progressive, conservative and in-between; some who are well-known golden agers in our community and others who are young adults; some who have involved themselves in past political campaigns and some engaging for the first time in matters of public life.

We are called the Responsible Cities Political Action Committee. And what we are about is recruiting, supporting and helping elect leaders who are dedicated to building upon the high quality of life that our government leaders in Bloomington and Normal have helped build over the decades past. We will endorse and support candidates who possess a sense of shared responsibility for bettering the community that we all know and love. We will advocate for candidates for city council and mayor who understand that civil discourse and consensus- building are requisite underpinnings for local government.

We are non-partisan. We will not get involved in election campaigns where Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians engage. More than moving politically to the left or right, the Responsible Cities PAC is interested in moving Normal and Bloomington forward.