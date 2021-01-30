ALAN SENDER: Attempting a peaceful move forward

The late U.S. House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Peoria) was accustomed to going toe-to-toe with then-House Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-Mass.), their disagreements intense and dealing with the most important issues of the day in Washington, D.C. Their interactions were described as frank and candid, which is diplomatic-speak for blunt and conflictual.
But there also was an undercurrent of friendship and respect and a recognition that they sometimes had to compromise in order to move forward important legislation essential to maintaining our democracy.
How far we have fallen. There is no need to revisit the horrendous events at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6. Such is the result of our politics today, politics that demean and subvert the opposition. Politics that dictates that I win only when you lose.
Escaping from this morass, and returning to the days when Bob Michel and Tip O’Neill cajoled and compromised for the good of the country, seems distant, particularly on the national level. And, here in Illinois, we are descending down the same path. Vilifying the opposition is all the fashion.
Frustrated with the pollution of our political environment and fearful that it will infect our local governance, a small group of individuals here in Bloomington-Normal have banded together to fight this creeping notion of politics as blood sport.
Our group includes people who are Democrats, Republicans and independents; progressive, conservative and in-between; some who are well-known golden agers in our community and others who are young adults; some who have involved themselves in past political campaigns and some engaging for the first time in matters of public life.
We are called the Responsible Cities Political Action Committee. And what we are about is recruiting, supporting and helping elect leaders who are dedicated to building upon the high quality of life that our government leaders in Bloomington and Normal have helped build over the decades past. We will endorse and support candidates who possess a sense of shared responsibility for bettering the community that we all know and love. We will advocate for candidates for city council and mayor who understand that civil discourse and consensus- building are requisite underpinnings for local government.
We are non-partisan. We will not get involved in election campaigns where Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians engage. More than moving politically to the left or right, the Responsible Cities PAC is interested in moving Normal and Bloomington forward.
Our new PAC takes no stand on issues nor do we ask or expect endorsed candidates to take a position on any particular issue or set of issues. What we do seek from candidates we support is a commitment to civility, collegiality and consensus-building with their fellow elected officials.
Municipal elections, like the ones to be held in April, historically attract low turnout. That’s a tragedy because all politics is local. The decisions made at the city and town council level impact our daily lives more than anything at the state or federal levels. In addition to supporting candidates, the Responsible Cities PAC is committed to engaging and informing the local citizenry so more will go to the polls in April and beyond and have a greater base of knowledge and the highest expectations of the people running for office.
We have seen enough divisiveness and we must not let it seep into our local culture and politics. We will support the Bob Michels and Tip O’Neills of today, people who might disagree with one another but who will do so civilly while always being mindful that their task is to enhance the quality of life for all of us in Bloomington-Normal.
Alan Sender writes on behalf of the Responsible Cities PAC at responsiblecities.com.