Alexis Leondis: Tax the rich? What Biden forgot

President Joe Biden proposes to impose steep new taxes on high earnings and lucrative investments to help pay for expanded child care and other social programs. But if he’s serious about requiring wealthy Americans to pay more, he missed one of the most obvious places to start.

That would be by curtailing a gift to business owners granted by the 2017 Republican tax law: a special deduction that gives owners of partnerships and limited-liability companies a way to pay less than others who earn just as much money.

Business owners are allowed to deduct up to 20% of the income they receive from a pass-through business (so-called because the businesses' profits pass through to owners directly and are taxed at the individual level) from their overall taxable income. That means a marginal tax rate as low as 29.6% instead of 37% for the highest earners.

To try to limit abuse, there are income thresholds in place for who can qualify for the full 20% deduction: $163,300 for single filers and $326,600 for married taxpayers filing jointly. But the statute was poorly written and includes several exceptions, which has resulted in a lot of tax avoidance. The attempted workaround techniques even have colorful names, like "crack and pack," where lucrative businesses split up into smaller units to game the system.