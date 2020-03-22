Ambrose: A debate to disremember

That’s how he conducted himself in the debate as in telling us President Trump is a “sexist, racist, homophobe,” in castigating fossil fuel companies for being criminal by virtue of being fossil fuel companies and saying we’ve got to get rid of fracking.

He said the procedure contaminates water, and yes, there can be accidents in almost any form of drilling that do that and they can be avoided. The fact is that the horizontal fracturing of rocks to enable natural gas transmission has given us at least a hundred years’ worth of supplies, replacing vast amounts of coal in producing electricity. Natural gas has just slight squirts of carbon dioxide and our use of it has done more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than what’s been accomplished by any other country out there.

Fracking has also spurted out something like 1.7 million jobs and enough shale oil to give the economy an affectionate hug. Ah, but Sanders hates rotten, old capitalism that has lifted hundreds of millions from the same straits that Sanders-style socialism promotes, equality of misery.