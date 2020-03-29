Ambrose: Capitalism to the rescue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The end result in the Senate, however, was compromise and a unanimous vote. That’s good, truly good, and we must keep fighting COVID-19 while also knowing that a destroyed economy could bring harsher cruelties in the long term. Keep in mind that social distancing and staying away from crowds has crushed small businesses all over the nation and that something like half of them have only a month’s worth of survival cash on hand.

Worsen things if you want, but maybe you can also stop and think about how it is estimated that unemployment could rise to 30% even as the stock market has been more happily rising. There are those who discount that, saying the stock market only helps the rich. False. More than half of Americans are invested in the market and its dive signaled possible disaster for 401(k)s, other savings and pension funds.

To help measure the cost of a limp-along economy, consider the 150,000 working class members killing themselves each year with opioids, alcohol and suicide largely because there are so few well-paying jobs for unskilled workers in our high-tech society. One answer to that is training, not still more regulatory intervention through which our omniscient betters in Washington continuously gum things up. President Donald Trump took off some of the chains and also lowered corporate taxes as jobs then began multiplying and wages began going up.