Ambrose: Pelosi strikes again

Through daily, televised press conferences plus other appearances, they have helped explain what is going on, the dangers involved and what the most reliable estimates of the moment tell us the future might hold. Trump is there, too, and his approval numbers have gone up as the sessions get high ratings.

The announcements and explanations are serving a highly needed purpose, but Trump himself keeps getting things wrong. That’s not good, but ending TV coverage, as some want, wouldn’t be, either. Also, understand that his hoping to end social distancing guidelines by Easter was not voiced as some kind of absolute that, by the way, states would be free to ignore. Still, less of Trump’s wagging tongue could end hurricane reactions.

The last thing Trump has been is the main thing the left insists he is: authoritarian. At the urging of some of the same leftists and others, he did assume war powers to get General Motors to make more ventilators. But if you want a real authoritarian, look at Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City telling synagogues that, if they keep having services, he will shut them down not just for a while, but permanently.