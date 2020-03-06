Ambrose: Schumer’s dangerous words

It’s almost like there’s this demon in Washington and it keeps looking around for politicians with loose principles, incautious minds and a devotion to political profit. The creature got lucky the other day, happening on Sen. Chuck Schumer, and sneakily stuffed words in his mouth. He then spouted them, actually, irrefutably, loudly threatening Supreme Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh with dire consequences if they didn’t decide the way he demanded on an abortion case.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” he said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

That’s tough stuff, very, very tough stuff, especially if you are the Democratic leader of the Senate, a man of extraordinary power, standing outside the court building giving a speech before a crowd of sign-waving, worked-up, pro-choice advocates. Understand this was not something as relatively trivial as President Donald Trump saying justices publicly critical of him should recuse themselves from cases concerning him. This was a warning saying that, in some fashion or the other, these guys were done if doing their duty did not match his druthers.

