Ambrose: Time for Trump to consider honor

Trump is part liberal, part conservative and mostly populist, which is to say he encourages everyday folks in fearing elites. Add it all together and, despite regrettable error, it has included many steps forward. He helped awaken the economy as it made many of the most vulnerable around us better off. He helped reform federal prisons. He got us out of an Iran deal that threatened to nuclearize an enemy. He destroyed ISIS. He got us out of the Paris Agreement that lets do-nothing nations pretend they are doing something about climate change just by being signatories.

Of course, Trump did say global warming was a hoax, but don’t forget that those who spout the word “deniers” also deny science sometimes, such as not getting it that, if things are as bad as they say, one of the most important solutions is nuclear power. The overreaching New Green Deal could do to the economy something comparable as what the coronavirus has done.

And now we have gaffe-prone Joe Biden making you wonder how long he will cling to moderation. He has already made concessions to the socialistically ambitious on a couple of policies and his circular ramblings make you wonder if linear thought is still a possibility with him. Remember the 350 health professionals who sent a letter to Congress saying Trump’s mind was collapsing? Will they do the same to Biden, the likely Democratic nominee for president?