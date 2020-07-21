Andrea Gabor: Opening risky, alternative worse

Colleges breathed a sigh of relief when the administration of President Donald Trump backed away from its threat to withhold visas from international students, who are a source of both intellectual diversity and much-needed revenue. At Baruch College in New York City, where I teach and where international students made up 11.6% of enrollment last year and paid close to $19,000 apiece in tuition, it’s still unclear what toll Trump administration policies and the pandemic will have on international enrollments this fall.

A recent Democratic Senate proposal to add $132 billion for higher education singles out tribal colleges and historically Black institutions, many of which are now fighting for survival. The historically Black schools produce 42% of the nation’s Black engineers and 80% of its Black judges. Such legislative initiatives need to be given priority.