Andrew Yang: Make tech companies pay you for your data
0 comments

Andrew Yang: Make tech companies pay you for your data

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Andrew Yang

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during a campaign event at To Share Brewing Co., Wednesday in Manchester, N.H. 

 Elise Amendola, Associated Press

Whenever you sign up for a new social media service or website, or download an app onto your phone or computer, you’ll typically see some long disclaimer language written in legalese. You scroll through it quickly and click the “I agree” button.

This fine print is known as a privacy policy. It essentially lays out (sometimes in the most convoluted way possible) how the site or app can use or share your data. The problem is, no one actually reads the language. You just click “yes” and hope for the best, since that’s the price you pay for a free website or app or social media network. It seems like a pretty sweet deal. But that’s not the deal we’re getting.

Our phones and computers can track our every movement and action, while Facebook and Google log every like or click on their sites. There are numerous ways in which our data are collected, used, shared and sold by countless businesses. The largest tech companies profit most.

Facebook is now worth $650 billion, with annual revenue of $70 billion. Google is worth nearly $1 trillion, with annual revenue of $160 billion. The business of these companies is primarily based on advertising directed at us, built on the backs of our data.

They are also influencing our actions and attitudes by feeding us information that maximizes our engagement on those platforms. We ourselves have become the product, and we are being sold to those with the means to buy access to every detail of our behavior — and to shape what we do next.

This needs to stop. The data generated by our activities should be owned by us. We should decide what is being done with that information. And if anyone is making money on our data, it should be us.

The California Consumer Privacy Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, offers a good model for the nation. It gives every Californian the right to know what personal information is being collected, the right to access that data, the right to know who the data are being sold to, the right to say no to sales and the right to have their personal data deleted.

The CCPA also allows consumers to select an “authorized agent” to exercise these rights on their behalf. This is big. The “authorized agent” provision opens the door for an organization or group to advocate for its members’ data rights and to collectively bargain with tech companies on the value of its members’ data.

The average citizen is completely outgunned and in the dark about how to take control of personal data. Meanwhile, the tech companies have billions of dollars and hundreds of lawyers. That’s why changing this imbalance will require collective action in a nationwide movement.

To drive this effort, Humanity Forward, a nonprofit organization, and Data Dividend Project, a new public-benefit corporation, will work to fight for people’s data rights.

The project seeks to gather hundreds of thousands of consumers to bargain with big tech companies over how they use personal data. Consumers can sign up online to join the DDP movement, and in California, they can designate DDP as their “authorized agent.” The aim is to have a critical mass that could be used as leverage with tech companies, which will no doubt resist change.

If Congress and other states adopt legislation like the CCPA, millions more would be able to band together with even greater bargaining power to hold tech companies accountable and, ultimately, demand that they share some of the revenue generated from consumers’ personal data.

Economists and technologists have long called for “data unions” to fight and negotiate on behalf of consumers. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested that consumers be paid for the use of their data by tech companies.

The CCPA makes it possible to create a union of consumers that can collectively set a price for the use of their data, negotiate with tech companies and ensure that compensation is passed on to consumers in a data dividend.

This idea can become reality, starting in California, by putting data ownership back into the hands of the people.

After all, if anyone is making money off your data, shouldn’t it be you?

Andrew Yang is a former Democratic presidential candidate and the founder of Humanity Forward.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

+3
Commentary: The cracked foundation
Columnists

Commentary: The cracked foundation

We're basically having giant public fights about symbolism while the reality of our situation goes unexamined," says commentator and entertainer Jon Stewart, who adds "it's ignorance, not malevolence, that's plaguing America." And ignorance, he says, is curable. We don't seem to be having a robust or healthy debate about policy or substantive issues - jobs, trade, poverty, the environment or ...

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago
Columnists

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago

Quite frankly the decision by Quaker Oats, and its parent PepsiCo, to get rid of the demonstratively offensive Aunt Jemima brand is not impressive and deserves no applause. The company has known for years the problems with the mammy caricature. It was no secret. The image has boasted its offensiveness prominently on grocery store shelves my entire life. Even after Quaker Oats cleaned it up ...

+8
Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment
Columnists

Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment

In 1961, the American scholar Daniel J. Boorstin coined the term "pseudo-event" to describe an emerging tactic in the field of public relations: Saying or doing something with the sole purpose of generating media attention and publicity. Nearly 60 years later, pseudo-events seem to comprise the majority of President Donald Trump's public utterances. He specializes in manufacturing outrage, and ...

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread
Columnists

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread

Whether you call it a second wave or, more accurately, the easily foreseeable continuation of a pandemic, COVID-19 is still spreading unchecked in several American states. Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states are reporting record numbers of new cases. And many are neglecting to take steps that could prevent outbreaks from expanding into possibly unmanageable surges in COVID-19 cases and ...

Commentary: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general
Columnists

Commentary: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general

As the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr continues to be accused of doing President Donald Trump's dirty work, former Vice President Joe Biden has an opportunity. He should make rehabilitating the image of the department a major theme of his campaign and, if elected, his administration. In doing so, Biden should look to the example of a former president who served in the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News