Angela Sailor:The need to cancel ‘cancel culture’

The American identity exhibits greater dimensions to freedom. As members of a civil society, we must reclaim this identity.

We have a legal system designed to punish criminal behavior; ethics map out the parameters of acceptable behavior, and societal norms as a whole dictate whom to honor or admire, or associate with or engage. But cancel culture militates against all these mediating habits and institutions, and that’s why it must stop. We need to confront our failures and provide enough space and flexibility to ensure freedom of expression and debate and to avoid abuses by the gladiators who cowardly seek to eliminate the existence of those that they disagree with or are offended by.

Frederick Douglass’ extraordinary ability to say to his former owner, Hugh Auld, “I love you, but hate slavery,” is an incredible example of how we must separate the actor’s “action” from the person. The man who “had struck down my personality, had subjected me to his will, had made the property of my body and soul” was no enemy, Douglass explained: “He was to me no longer a slaveholder either in fact or in spirit, and I regarded him as I did myself, a victim of the circumstances of birth, education, law, and custom.”

Today, however, everyone is judge and jury, looking down the barrel of conformity and ignoring a just society’s standards. Cancel culture must be canceled. Forgiveness must be our pillar of justice.

A Heritage Foundation vice president, Angela Sailor directs the think tank’s Feulner Institute.

