Anthony Pahnke: America's food system needs reform

Meatpacking companies across the country have been faulted since the pandemic began for failing to provide workers with face masks and health information, or ensuring that they maintain sufficient distance from each other.

And while some meatpacking plant workers have received additional compensation during the pandemic, Ramirez thinks it’s not enough.

“Workers risk their lives,” he says.

Average pay for front-line workers in the industry hovers around $15 an hour -- far from a living wage for a family.

Farmers, too, have suffered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Briggs, a dairy farmer and member of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, says COVID-19 has shown that our consolidated food system must change.

“With consolidation,” Briggs explains, “milk goes to just a handful of places to be processed. When one of the places shuts down in this pandemic, it throws a kink in the whole system. We wouldn’t have this problem if we had smaller processors for milk and beef.”