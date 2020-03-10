Baltimore Sun: Daylight saving: It’s fine to complain, but don’t change a system that works

On Sunday, you may have felt a little tired, a little rundown, a little off your game. This is normal. Do not despair. It wasn’t you, it was your clock. For of course, on Sunday we switched from standard time to daylight saving time. You time traveled one hour into the future. Or, to put it in the ugliest manner possible: You lost an hour of sleep on Sunday morning but gained an hour of daylight beginning Sunday night.

We wouldn’t normally bother with mentioning this at all. After all, daylight saving time has been a widespread practice for more than 100 years and a U.S. law since 1966. For most people, it’s been a minor inconvenience with a significant payoff, but more about that later. And, frankly, it’s never been easier to switch. Smart clocks and watches, computers, televisions, phones, even thermostats do it automatically.

Mostly gone are the days when people had to run around the house on Saturday night or Sunday morning resetting the clocks. Yet by the complaints posted on social media and elsewhere, you would think that daylight saving time or standard time, take your pick, was the worst thing around these days short of a certain viral infection.