Bar-On: 'In the dark hall there is a light that shines'

Three weeks ago, while many thousands took to the streets all over the world to express their anger, grief and frustration, following the cruel death of an American man, and while others — as usual — took advantage of the unrest and the chaos, in East-Jerusalem a 32-year-old autistic Palestinian man was killed by two Israeli policemen, after a short pursuit in the alleyways of the Old City.
I cannot stop thinking about the last moments in the lives of George Floyd and Iyad Hallaq. Mr. Floyd's last living minutes have been witnessed by millions, all over the world. Of Iyad Hallaq's death we have no video or audio recordings. In an article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Rogel Alpher, father of an adult son with special needs, precisely and grippingly described the despair and confusion that Iyad must have felt in the last moments of his life, not knowing what those two armed men wanted from him.
Thinking of George and Iyad, I was reminded of a song by the Dutch singer-songwriter Joop Visser about the death of Hans Kok, a squatter who, only 23 years old, died in a police cell in Amsterdam in 1985. Although the official report concluded that he died of "a combination of alcohol, medicine, pneumonia and abandonment," his friends ascribed his death to police violence. Visser's biting lyrics claim that "they killed Kok, under the leadership of Van Thijn (the mayor of Amsterdam)." In the last verse, the song describes how Kok, right before he died, "realized that he really never had much of a chance." Unfortunately, too many people don't really get much of a chance in life. That has been true always and everywhere. As Alon Sapir pointed out, also in Haaretz, there is one important difference between Hans Kok, George Floyd and Iyad Hallaq: the latter was not a citizen anywhere, for him there was no constitution that should have protected him — in principle or in theory — against police violence, whether arbitrary or intended.
There is no lack of dismal, sometimes even depressing news these days. Every now and then, out of a physical need for escapism and to preserve my sanity, I seek refuge in uplifting, hopeful, beautiful things, online or elsewhere. By chance — or not: when I studied in a yeshiva (a religious school for men) my rabbi taught me that the Hebrew word for coincidence (mikreh) contains exactly the same letters as Rak MeHaShem (only from God) — I came across an amazing video on YouTube recently. It was uploaded by the choir of Stellenbosch University, South Africa. Conducted by André van der Merwe, the students had recorded 'Die Donker' (the dark, based on two different songs) right before the outbreak of COVID-19 in their country, and then they all filmed themselves singing the song at home during lockdown. This video carries an enormously powerful message: in these often dark times a large, highly diverse group of young South-African men and women, none of whom has experienced official Apartheid and who are all equal (I wish this was as self-evident for everyone as it is for me when I write this down), sings a lovely song, full of hope, in Afrikaans, the language that 'gave' us Apartheid. When I found the original lyrics of the song (Afrikaans is very similar to Dutch, my mother tongue, and it sounds beautiful to my ears), I knew that I would use its first line, "In die donker gang is ‘n lig wat skyn," written by Christopher Torr, as the title for an article.
The morning after I discovered the video from South-Africa, 11th grade students of mine presented a number of protest songs, as part of a class project, 'Songs of Protest, Resistance and War,' I had started that project long before the beginning of the corona crisis here in Israel. It was based on a playlist that I had prepared and shared with my students via Spotify, to which my students added many songs of their own choice. Each group of students had chosen several songs, which deal with a wide range of problems/conflicts, and they were asked to present the songs and explain the historical and cultural context of each song. By chance — once again — one of the songs discussed in the first presentation was Sam Cooke's 'A Change is Gonna Come.' Cooke's words paraphrased something I had heard earlier that week: injustice and darkness never reign forever, anywhere. Anybody who faces injustice or lives in darkness can draw strength and hope from that message.
Yonathan Bar-On (Bert de Bruin) is a historian and an English teacher who lives and works in Haifa, Israel. He writes a weekly column for the Dutch weekly Friesch Dagblad. In July 2019 he stayed for two weeks in Bloomington-Normal, within the framework of the Friends Forever International program.
