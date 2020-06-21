Bar-On: 'In the dark hall there is a light that shines'

There is no lack of dismal, sometimes even depressing news these days. Every now and then, out of a physical need for escapism and to preserve my sanity, I seek refuge in uplifting, hopeful, beautiful things, online or elsewhere. By chance — or not: when I studied in a yeshiva (a religious school for men) my rabbi taught me that the Hebrew word for coincidence (mikreh) contains exactly the same letters as Rak MeHaShem (only from God) — I came across an amazing video on YouTube recently. It was uploaded by the choir of Stellenbosch University, South Africa. Conducted by André van der Merwe, the students had recorded 'Die Donker' (the dark, based on two different songs) right before the outbreak of COVID-19 in their country, and then they all filmed themselves singing the song at home during lockdown. This video carries an enormously powerful message: in these often dark times a large, highly diverse group of young South-African men and women, none of whom has experienced official Apartheid and who are all equal (I wish this was as self-evident for everyone as it is for me when I write this down), sings a lovely song, full of hope, in Afrikaans, the language that 'gave' us Apartheid. When I found the original lyrics of the song (Afrikaans is very similar to Dutch, my mother tongue, and it sounds beautiful to my ears), I knew that I would use its first line, "In die donker gang is ‘n lig wat skyn," written by Christopher Torr, as the title for an article.