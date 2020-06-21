Bar-On: 'In the dark hall there is a light that shines'
GUEST COMMENTARY

Bar-On: 'In the dark hall there is a light that shines'

{{featured_button_text}}

Three weeks ago, while many thousands took to the streets all over the world to express their anger, grief and frustration, following the cruel death of an American man, and while others — as usual — took advantage of the unrest and the chaos, in East-Jerusalem a 32-year-old autistic Palestinian man was killed by two Israeli policemen, after a short pursuit in the alleyways of the Old City.

I cannot stop thinking about the last moments in the lives of George Floyd and Iyad Hallaq. Mr. Floyd's last living minutes have been witnessed by millions, all over the world. Of Iyad Hallaq's death we have no video or audio recordings. In an article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Rogel Alpher, father of an adult son with special needs, precisely and grippingly described the despair and confusion that Iyad must have felt in the last moments of his life, not knowing what those two armed men wanted from him.

Thinking of George and Iyad, I was reminded of a song by the Dutch singer-songwriter Joop Visser about the death of Hans Kok, a squatter who, only 23 years old, died in a police cell in Amsterdam in 1985. Although the official report concluded that he died of "a combination of alcohol, medicine, pneumonia and abandonment," his friends ascribed his death to police violence. Visser's biting lyrics claim that "they killed Kok, under the leadership of Van Thijn (the mayor of Amsterdam)." In the last verse, the song describes how Kok, right before he died, "realized that he really never had much of a chance." Unfortunately, too many people don't really get much of a chance in life. That has been true always and everywhere. As Alon Sapir pointed out, also in Haaretz, there is one important difference between Hans Kok, George Floyd and Iyad Hallaq: the latter was not a citizen anywhere, for him there was no constitution that should have protected him — in principle or in theory — against police violence, whether arbitrary or intended.

There is no lack of dismal, sometimes even depressing news these days. Every now and then, out of a physical need for escapism and to preserve my sanity, I seek refuge in uplifting, hopeful, beautiful things, online or elsewhere. By chance — or not: when I studied in a yeshiva (a religious school for men) my rabbi taught me that the Hebrew word for coincidence (mikreh) contains exactly the same letters as Rak MeHaShem (only from God) — I came across an amazing video on YouTube recently. It was uploaded by the choir of Stellenbosch University, South Africa. Conducted by André van der Merwe, the students had recorded 'Die Donker' (the dark, based on two different songs) right before the outbreak of COVID-19 in their country, and then they all filmed themselves singing the song at home during lockdown. This video carries an enormously powerful message: in these often dark times a large, highly diverse group of young South-African men and women, none of whom has experienced official Apartheid and who are all equal (I wish this was as self-evident for everyone as it is for me when I write this down), sings a lovely song, full of hope, in Afrikaans, the language that 'gave' us Apartheid. When I found the original lyrics of the song (Afrikaans is very similar to Dutch, my mother tongue, and it sounds beautiful to my ears), I knew that I would use its first line, "In die donker gang is ‘n lig wat skyn," written by Christopher Torr, as the title for an article.

The morning after I discovered the video from South-Africa, 11th grade students of mine presented a number of protest songs, as part of a class project, 'Songs of Protest, Resistance and War,' I had started that project long before the beginning of the corona crisis here in Israel. It was based on a playlist that I had prepared and shared with my students via Spotify, to which my students added many songs of their own choice. Each group of students had chosen several songs, which deal with a wide range of problems/conflicts, and they were asked to present the songs and explain the historical and cultural context of each song. By chance — once again — one of the songs discussed in the first presentation was Sam Cooke's 'A Change is Gonna Come.' Cooke's words paraphrased something I had heard earlier that week: injustice and darkness never reign forever, anywhere. Anybody who faces injustice or lives in darkness can draw strength and hope from that message.

Yonathan Bar-On

Yonathan Bar-On (Bert de Bruin) is a historian and an English teacher who lives and works in Haifa, Israel. He writes a weekly column for the Dutch weekly Friesch Dagblad. In July 2019 he stayed for two weeks in Bloomington-Normal, within the framework of the Friends Forever International program.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election
Columnists

Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election

President Donald Trump's reelection hinges on winning a handful of tossup states in November, including Florida, where the lifelong New Yorker recently became a resident and where his beloved Mar-a-Lago resort is located. But he also stubbornly clings to the notion that the U.S. needs to lead the world in the production of fossil fuels whose burning endangers the human habitability of much of ...

Commentary: Policing for profit must end
Columnists

Commentary: Policing for profit must end

Why has there been a history of conflict between local communities and the police hired to protect them? One big factor was exposed after the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., at the hands of police. A key reason Ferguson police were despised is that the politicians had turned the police into tax collectors for the city. Not sales taxes and income taxes, but fines, fees, ...

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president
Columnists

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president

In 1964, movie audiences were thrilled by "Seven Days in May," an adaptation of a novel about a plot by a charismatic chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (played by Burt Lancaster) to topple the president in a military coup. The president in question, played by Fredric March, stood for adherence to the Constitution, while Lancaster's character obviously wanted to subvert it. I don't know ...

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

+7
Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them

The Trump campaign has taken some well-deserved flak for scheduling a massive COVID-19 transmission party in Tulsa, Okla., now set for June 20. Perhaps recognizing the risk of bringing more than 19,000 people to scream and shout together in an enclosed space for more than an hour, the campaign demands that attendees waive their right to sue the campaign, the rally site and any employees or ...

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left
Columnists

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left

While the nation has focused on the widespread demonstrations and marches protesting police brutality against people of color - particularly the killings of unarmed black men - a parallel story has been unfolding in a series of violent incidents involving armed far-right extremists. Federal officials announced Tuesday that a man in jail in connection with the killing of a Santa Cruz County ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Commentary: No, Bolton's testimony wouldn't have led to Trump's removal from office
Columnists

Commentary: No, Bolton's testimony wouldn't have led to Trump's removal from office

It's a tantalizing thought for those who wish the Senate had convicted President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in January: If only former national security advisor John Bolton, whose new book reportedly makes sensational accusations against the president, had testified before either the House or the Senate, Mike Pence might be president today. Tantalizing, but almost certainly false. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News