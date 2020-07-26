Bar-On: Make racism visible, like the Holocaust
GUEST COMMENTARY

Bar-On: Make racism visible, like the Holocaust

{{featured_button_text}}

Maybe, instead of making symbols of racism disappear, we should focus on making them more visible. In this context we can learn from the way the Holocaust is taught and dealt with.

After the cruel death of George Floyd, we have seen demonstrators all over the world damage or pull down statues of men who profited from, or were otherwise connected to, racism, colonialism and the slave trade. Sadly enough, some counter-demonstrators are convinced that the best way to honor and protect "their own" heritage is by hugging the statues of those same men (are there any similar statues of women?) and by praising their deeds and misdeeds. While I subscribe to most of the motives of the modern-day iconoclasts, I think that there are better, more effective and durable ways to force countries and societies to confront their past and learn from it.

As a historian and educator, I do not favor comparing — or equating — slavery with the Holocaust. These historical phenomena have many things in common, they are two of the most extreme examples of what racism is about and can lead to, and they fill some of the most heartbreaking pages in world history. Still, I believe we must study and remember them as separate chapters of that history, each with its millions of victims, survivors and their descendants, its own terrible characteristics, levels of cruelty, causes and results. Having said that, I do think that the descendants of these two monstrous crimes against humanity have a lot to share with and learn from each other.

One of the most impressive and successful Holocaust memorial projects consists of installing so-called stumbling stones, Stolpersteine. These stones — concrete cubes with a brass plate mentioning the names of individual victims of Nazi persecution and extermination, plus the years of their birth, deportation and death — are placed in the pavement near places where those men, women and children used to live before or during World War II. All over Europe, you can see those stones, and they are great educational tools. Often, local schools "adopt" one or more stones, and students do research on the victims and their families. Throughout the continent, monuments have been erected, and memorial plaques point out locations where various phases of the Holocaust took place. Sites where Jewish and other victims lived, were imprisoned, tortured and murdered have been preserved or reconstructed as places for study, reflection and remembrance. As long as those stones, monuments, plaques, and sites are there, Europeans cannot and will not deny or ignore the evil that was perpetrated there, and they have the opportunity to deal with and learn from that part of their history.

While few argue against the establishment and preservation of such Holocaust memorials, other symbols of antisemitism and the persecution of Jews are still at the center of heated public and academic discourses. Right now, there is a discussion in Germany and other countries about antisemitic sculptures that can be found on the façade of some churches, the most famous of them being the church in Wittemberg, where Martin Luther started the Reformation. On one of the church's walls you can clearly see a "Judensau," a female pig that has Jews suckling from its teats and a rabbi studying its rear end. While some activists claim that such remnants of a heinous past have no place in modern times, others (including myself) would like to keep those stones and sculptures in their original place, as reminders of that past and as warnings for the present and future. Of course, every such reminder must be clearly marked and provided with a proper explanation of its historical context, its evil character, causes and consequences. Something similar goes for the antisemitism of famous composers and other artists. I don’t see any reason why we should not listen to the music of someone like Richard Wagner, as long as we are aware that in addition to beautiful music he also created some of the most despicable antisemitic writings in history.

The desire to erase racism and slavery, is of course praiseworthy and totally justified. And yes, some symbols — such as the Confederate flag — have no place in any public space in the 21st century and beyond. Nevertheless, we won't abolish racism, slavery, colonialism and colonialist thinking if we erase its history, its symbols and the statues of some of its main perpetrators. History should not be photoshopped. It is wrong and counterproductive to brush away slavery, the Holocaust and other forms of racism and evil as if they are not and never were there. They should be pointed out and be condemned in the open, their roots and effects must be taught to our children and to future generations.

That is why I suggest that a universal type of marking is designed that can be used to signalize sites, statues and symbols linked to racism, slavery and other evil parts of the past. Such signs should provide information, including the historical context. That way, racist and other shadowy sides of history will become more clearly visible. Also, we should find more ways to immortalize the victims of slavery, maybe by using something similar to the Stolpersteine. If we want to truly honor and vindicate the victims, and to protect human beings from falling victim to bigotry and hatred in the present and future, the best thing we can do is to preserve, display, explain and denounce the symbols and perpetrators of racism and slavery, and to give names and faces to their victims.

Yonathan Bar-On

Bert de Bruin (Yonathan Bar-On) is a historian and a columnist for the Dutch daily Friesch Dagblad. He teaches at the Leo Baeck Education Center in Haifa, Israel. In 2019 he took part in the Friends Forever International program in Bloomington-Normal, in cooperation with local Rotary clubs.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course
Columnists

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course

It can be hard to remember here in the grasp of the coronavirus pandemic, and amid President Donald Trump's persistent displays of arrogant incompetence, that this whole Trump Era is at heart one massive grift. The most recent entry: a report that Trump financial backer and current ambassador to Great Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, made inquiries at Trump's request into whether the British ...

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics
Columnists

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics

Commercials sell dreams - good dreams, bad dreams, sometimes both at once. Advertising, which runs the world to an extraordinary extent, is powered by hope and fear, drawing you toward the light, chasing you with darkness - the hope for the good life the product promises, the fear that without it, you're sunk. Use this cream and become beautiful; buy this car and be a man; take this pill and ...

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Columnists

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: The problem with meat
Columnists

Commentary: The problem with meat

Eating meat has long been a part of the American national identity, but this tradition has had devastating consequences for public health. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the tide may finally be turning toward healthier alternatives. "The pandemic is poised to usher in the biggest retreat for global meat eating in decades," Bloomberg News recently reported. Beyond Meat, the ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Commentary: The ADA as a work in progress
Columnists

Commentary: The ADA as a work in progress

On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law transformative legislation known as the Americans with Disabilities Act. It was a major victory for the rights of people with disabilities, not just in the United States but globally. Over the last 30 years, the ADA has become a global model for disability access and inclusion, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of disability in ...

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that
Columnists

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that

While describing the dessert selections through my mask and face shield for the guests at a table for four, a customer mimicked my face coverings while mocking my muffled voice. "I can't understand you through your welding shield," he said with a chuckle. I pointed out that while this might be funny to him, I was risking my life to be here - and serve him. That day in May, a hundred customers ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News