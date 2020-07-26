Bar-On: Make racism visible, like the Holocaust

Maybe, instead of making symbols of racism disappear, we should focus on making them more visible. In this context we can learn from the way the Holocaust is taught and dealt with.
After the cruel death of George Floyd, we have seen demonstrators all over the world damage or pull down statues of men who profited from, or were otherwise connected to, racism, colonialism and the slave trade. Sadly enough, some counter-demonstrators are convinced that the best way to honor and protect "their own" heritage is by hugging the statues of those same men (are there any similar statues of women?) and by praising their deeds and misdeeds. While I subscribe to most of the motives of the modern-day iconoclasts, I think that there are better, more effective and durable ways to force countries and societies to confront their past and learn from it.
As a historian and educator, I do not favor comparing — or equating — slavery with the Holocaust. These historical phenomena have many things in common, they are two of the most extreme examples of what racism is about and can lead to, and they fill some of the most heartbreaking pages in world history. Still, I believe we must study and remember them as separate chapters of that history, each with its millions of victims, survivors and their descendants, its own terrible characteristics, levels of cruelty, causes and results. Having said that, I do think that the descendants of these two monstrous crimes against humanity have a lot to share with and learn from each other.
One of the most impressive and successful Holocaust memorial projects consists of installing so-called stumbling stones, Stolpersteine. These stones — concrete cubes with a brass plate mentioning the names of individual victims of Nazi persecution and extermination, plus the years of their birth, deportation and death — are placed in the pavement near places where those men, women and children used to live before or during World War II. All over Europe, you can see those stones, and they are great educational tools. Often, local schools "adopt" one or more stones, and students do research on the victims and their families. Throughout the continent, monuments have been erected, and memorial plaques point out locations where various phases of the Holocaust took place. Sites where Jewish and other victims lived, were imprisoned, tortured and murdered have been preserved or reconstructed as places for study, reflection and remembrance. As long as those stones, monuments, plaques, and sites are there, Europeans cannot and will not deny or ignore the evil that was perpetrated there, and they have the opportunity to deal with and learn from that part of their history.
While few argue against the establishment and preservation of such Holocaust memorials, other symbols of antisemitism and the persecution of Jews are still at the center of heated public and academic discourses. Right now, there is a discussion in Germany and other countries about antisemitic sculptures that can be found on the façade of some churches, the most famous of them being the church in Wittemberg, where Martin Luther started the Reformation. On one of the church's walls you can clearly see a "Judensau," a female pig that has Jews suckling from its teats and a rabbi studying its rear end. While some activists claim that such remnants of a heinous past have no place in modern times, others (including myself) would like to keep those stones and sculptures in their original place, as reminders of that past and as warnings for the present and future. Of course, every such reminder must be clearly marked and provided with a proper explanation of its historical context, its evil character, causes and consequences. Something similar goes for the antisemitism of famous composers and other artists. I don’t see any reason why we should not listen to the music of someone like Richard Wagner, as long as we are aware that in addition to beautiful music he also created some of the most despicable antisemitic writings in history.
The desire to erase racism and slavery, is of course praiseworthy and totally justified. And yes, some symbols — such as the Confederate flag — have no place in any public space in the 21st century and beyond. Nevertheless, we won't abolish racism, slavery, colonialism and colonialist thinking if we erase its history, its symbols and the statues of some of its main perpetrators. History should not be photoshopped. It is wrong and counterproductive to brush away slavery, the Holocaust and other forms of racism and evil as if they are not and never were there. They should be pointed out and be condemned in the open, their roots and effects must be taught to our children and to future generations.
That is why I suggest that a universal type of marking is designed that can be used to signalize sites, statues and symbols linked to racism, slavery and other evil parts of the past. Such signs should provide information, including the historical context. That way, racist and other shadowy sides of history will become more clearly visible. Also, we should find more ways to immortalize the victims of slavery, maybe by using something similar to the Stolpersteine. If we want to truly honor and vindicate the victims, and to protect human beings from falling victim to bigotry and hatred in the present and future, the best thing we can do is to preserve, display, explain and denounce the symbols and perpetrators of racism and slavery, and to give names and faces to their victims.
Bert de Bruin (Yonathan Bar-On) is a historian and a columnist for the Dutch daily Friesch Dagblad. He teaches at the Leo Baeck Education Center in Haifa, Israel. In 2019 he took part in the Friends Forever International program in Bloomington-Normal, in cooperation with local Rotary clubs.
