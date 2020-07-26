Bar-On: Make racism visible, like the Holocaust

One of the most impressive and successful Holocaust memorial projects consists of installing so-called stumbling stones, Stolpersteine. These stones — concrete cubes with a brass plate mentioning the names of individual victims of Nazi persecution and extermination, plus the years of their birth, deportation and death — are placed in the pavement near places where those men, women and children used to live before or during World War II. All over Europe, you can see those stones, and they are great educational tools. Often, local schools "adopt" one or more stones, and students do research on the victims and their families. Throughout the continent, monuments have been erected, and memorial plaques point out locations where various phases of the Holocaust took place. Sites where Jewish and other victims lived, were imprisoned, tortured and murdered have been preserved or reconstructed as places for study, reflection and remembrance. As long as those stones, monuments, plaques, and sites are there, Europeans cannot and will not deny or ignore the evil that was perpetrated there, and they have the opportunity to deal with and learn from that part of their history.

While few argue against the establishment and preservation of such Holocaust memorials, other symbols of antisemitism and the persecution of Jews are still at the center of heated public and academic discourses. Right now, there is a discussion in Germany and other countries about antisemitic sculptures that can be found on the façade of some churches, the most famous of them being the church in Wittemberg, where Martin Luther started the Reformation. On one of the church's walls you can clearly see a "Judensau," a female pig that has Jews suckling from its teats and a rabbi studying its rear end. While some activists claim that such remnants of a heinous past have no place in modern times, others (including myself) would like to keep those stones and sculptures in their original place, as reminders of that past and as warnings for the present and future. Of course, every such reminder must be clearly marked and provided with a proper explanation of its historical context, its evil character, causes and consequences. Something similar goes for the antisemitism of famous composers and other artists. I don’t see any reason why we should not listen to the music of someone like Richard Wagner, as long as we are aware that in addition to beautiful music he also created some of the most despicable antisemitic writings in history.