Barbara Findley Stuart: Shorter TIF time length needed

This good-government transparency reform failed to change the other item that made Illinois’ TIF law ripe for reform: fairness. Twenty-three years is far too long, especially since cities can add 12, making it 35 years total. A third of a century. At this rate, two whole generations of school children go from kindergarten to high school graduation without any tax benefit from Uptown.

If the TIF length had been a more reasonable 15 years, Unit 5 would have gotten the $622,000 back in 2018 to use for school property, and perhaps get better air filters for safe classrooms, now. Is it fair to school children to withhold that tax money for so long? Quality of education is just as important to our future as strength of the economy.

Normal argues that, without the Uptown TIF, there would never have been this amazing, eventual future increase in tax income for Unit 5. This is true. And Unit 5 is not actually hurt. Nothing they have is taken away. On the other hand, Unit 5 is not exactly helped, either, having to wait such a long time. So it comes down to needing a TIF time length that is fair to all taxing bodies involved, including both Normal and Unit 5.