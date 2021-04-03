Barbara Findley Stuart: Shorter TIF time length needed

Should we re-elect the leaders whose vision helped Normal create our beautiful Uptown and amazing Rivian Automotive? Sounds like a no-brainer.
But the thing is, we also need our local government to be both fair and transparent so that we know better what is being done and can participate more fully.
For example, Normal has not always been completely transparent about specific cost problems concerning Uptown’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF). In 2014 I testified about sharing this tax money with Unit 5, and soon received a letter from a council member cautioning me not to emphasize Unit 5 disadvantages, as this might hurt Uptown TIF’s chances. Not exactly transparent. At that time, state TIF law did not require transparency.
But recent TIF law reform has added transparency, and now, Normal’s website explains that in 2018, Uptown TIF’s amazing gains -- more than doubled in 15 years -- meant an equally huge increase in taxes for Unit 5 of $622,000 on that little chunk of land. You will also learn, unfortunately, that they won’t get this TIF tax money until 2026, since it will be held back to develop Uptown further. Of course, by then the total should be nearer $800,000, with future growth likely.
But also -- and harder to find -- you may learn that also in 2018, costs for Uptown TIF development were causing all property owners to pay a little more property tax -- an added $60 on a $165,000 home.
This good-government transparency reform failed to change the other item that made Illinois’ TIF law ripe for reform: fairness. Twenty-three years is far too long, especially since cities can add 12, making it 35 years total. A third of a century. At this rate, two whole generations of school children go from kindergarten to high school graduation without any tax benefit from Uptown.
If the TIF length had been a more reasonable 15 years, Unit 5 would have gotten the $622,000 back in 2018 to use for school property, and perhaps get better air filters for safe classrooms, now. Is it fair to school children to withhold that tax money for so long? Quality of education is just as important to our future as strength of the economy.
Normal argues that, without the Uptown TIF, there would never have been this amazing, eventual future increase in tax income for Unit 5. This is true. And Unit 5 is not actually hurt. Nothing they have is taken away. On the other hand, Unit 5 is not exactly helped, either, having to wait such a long time. So it comes down to needing a TIF time length that is fair to all taxing bodies involved, including both Normal and Unit 5.
It’s time for another effort to reform TIF law with a more reasonable and fair duration length. But any such move will be met with resistance by a strong organization of lawyers, realtors, and municipalities with vested interests. So reform will need help.
Effective vision in Normal’s government is essential, as are transparency and fairness. I hope all who are elected, as a matter of fairness, will support reform of the TIF law’s length. Until that happens, I hope they will also want a shorter length for any new or existing local TIFs.
When government is transparent and fair, there can be trust. A democracy depends upon trust.
Stuart is a former member of the McLean County Board. She lives in Normal.