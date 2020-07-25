Barbara Stuart: Leave Columbus out of discussion

As for Washington, he hated slavery. He treated his slaves with much kindness. Unlike Jefferson, he never in all his writings spoke of Blacks as an inferior race. Unlike other slave owners, he never raised slaves for sale and profit, and he always honored their wishes regarding family and marriages. Finally, and most importantly, well ahead of slave owners of his time, he tried to find a way to free his slaves during his lifetime. But he ran out of time and ended up freeing them in his will, making sure the old and very young would be cared for and the rest taught a trade and how to read and write, to ease their transfer to the unaccustomed risks of freedom.

But Robert E. Lee’s statue does belong in a museum, as a symbol of slavery, although otherwise he was a fine man. As director of West Point he was so much admired that Lincoln begged him to lead the Union army. Lee was torn, but finally refused, saying that if he owned all four million of the American slaves, he would gladly free them all to save the union. But at the same time, he could not bring himself to wage war against his family and friends in Virginia. So instead, he led the South in their war to preserve slavery and caused the tragic deaths of thousands.