Barbara Stuart: Leave Columbus out of discussion

All statues of Confederate heroes should be treated as historic symbols --symbols of a war fought to perpetuate the dehumanizing, usually brutal, practice of slavery.
But I cannot see any reason to topple the statues of George Washington and Christopher Columbus. They certainly did not fight any war to preserve slavery.
So let’s honor Columbus’ statues. After all, they are symbols of his accomplishments, not his personality. He was a poor leader and did not respect the natives of the new world, although he was kind at first.
But his fame is well-deserved. He was the only person with the vision, ability, and courage to discover America and introduce the Christian faith as Isabella wished. A faith that, despite a messy history, still has at its heart, unconditional love and respect for all.
And this faith is what Columbus substituted for a native culture that included cannibalism -- natives curing human legs as if they were hams and fattening young men and women for feasting -- and other barbarisms, such as using human heads as footballs in ceremonial games and drugged children in ritual sacrifices.
I wonder. Do those who wish to topple Columbus statues not know this? Or do they prefer the preserving of a cruel, barbaric culture and fine relics as being more important than opening the new world to the spread of humane beliefs?
As for Washington, he hated slavery. He treated his slaves with much kindness. Unlike Jefferson, he never in all his writings spoke of Blacks as an inferior race. Unlike other slave owners, he never raised slaves for sale and profit, and he always honored their wishes regarding family and marriages. Finally, and most importantly, well ahead of slave owners of his time, he tried to find a way to free his slaves during his lifetime. But he ran out of time and ended up freeing them in his will, making sure the old and very young would be cared for and the rest taught a trade and how to read and write, to ease their transfer to the unaccustomed risks of freedom.
But Robert E. Lee’s statue does belong in a museum, as a symbol of slavery, although otherwise he was a fine man. As director of West Point he was so much admired that Lincoln begged him to lead the Union army. Lee was torn, but finally refused, saying that if he owned all four million of the American slaves, he would gladly free them all to save the union. But at the same time, he could not bring himself to wage war against his family and friends in Virginia. So instead, he led the South in their war to preserve slavery and caused the tragic deaths of thousands.
And there is Stonewall Jackson. The most revered of Southern generals until his early death, he also was kind to the two or three slaves he owned, and was so anxious to have all neighboring slaves read the Bible that he broke local slave laws and faced local threats in order to establish a school for them. But all the same, as a Confederate leader, and thus a symbol, he fought hard and brilliantly to retain slavery.
And there are the many others. No. No statues in places of honor for them. They fought fiercely and long to preserve a hideous way of life that denied the very freedom and equality that we value most in our beloved democracy. Let us hope the legacy of that slavery, the resentment and fears that still undercut our lives, does not end up destroying our great experiment in freedom and self-government.
Barbara Stuart lives in Normal and is a retired member of the McLean County Board.
