BARBARA STUART: Trump will retain his influence

So, how do we tell the difference? Well, whereas it’s extremely hard to identify a psychopath, identifying a sociopath is simple. For one, there are lots of them, since the cause is social — usually dysfunctional parenting. Sociopaths, besides being dangerous, tend to be nervous, easily agitated, with fits of rage. They have few friends, are often uneducated, and live on the edge of society. Do you think sociopath fits Mary Trump’s uncle?

In contrast to sociopaths, psychopaths are not only rare, but can be almost impossible to identify. When they are identified, close friends, even family members, will sometimes not believe the diagnosis, they have been so fooled. This is because psychopaths appear normal, are usually well educated, charming, clever, and confident, with good jobs and families, often with many admirers. Not only that, they have amazing ability to manipulate people to get whatever they want, and to flawlessly mimic emotions they are unable to feel, such as love and compassion. They have no fear, either.