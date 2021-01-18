BARBARA STUART: Trump will retain his influence

Stunned as the nation was the day Donald Trump fired up the mob invasion of our capitol, he may yet cause worse damage in days to come.
In a television interview the day after this insurrection, courageous Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said, “Trump is both unfit and unwell [and] has become unmoored … from reality itself.”
Kinzinger is not alone in his opinion. Certainly, many of Trump’s interactions have not seemed quite normal, ever since the day his new Cabinet testified abject, slavish loyalty to their god-president — like mob members in a mafia film!
Trump’s niece, Mary, an experienced professional psychologist, describes Trump in her memoir as a possible sociopath. So what does that mean for us? Trouble is, sociopath and psychopath are terms too often used interchangeably these days — a definite mistake, since there is a huge difference between the two.
The confusion may come from the fact that both have several characteristics in common. Both sociopaths and psychopaths scorn the rights of others, hate laws (love to break them), have no moral code or conscience, and never feel remorse. In short, you don’t want them next door. Dangerous. So far, both illnesses seem to fit Mary Trump’s conclusion.
But judge for yourself.
But there’s more. There is a real difference between the two, and it is huge, with psychopaths being dangerous to extremes.
So, how do we tell the difference? Well, whereas it’s extremely hard to identify a psychopath, identifying a sociopath is simple. For one, there are lots of them, since the cause is social — usually dysfunctional parenting. Sociopaths, besides being dangerous, tend to be nervous, easily agitated, with fits of rage. They have few friends, are often uneducated, and live on the edge of society. Do you think sociopath fits Mary Trump’s uncle?
In contrast to sociopaths, psychopaths are not only rare, but can be almost impossible to identify. When they are identified, close friends, even family members, will sometimes not believe the diagnosis, they have been so fooled. This is because psychopaths appear normal, are usually well educated, charming, clever, and confident, with good jobs and families, often with many admirers. Not only that, they have amazing ability to manipulate people to get whatever they want, and to flawlessly mimic emotions they are unable to feel, such as love and compassion. They have no fear, either.
In fact, in clinical tests where others feel fear, psychopaths do not even sweat or tremble. So, without emotions it is easy for them to lie, hurt any who are in their way — with all the immoral scorn for laws and other people also exhibited by sociopaths — and succeed. But if they are defeated, they are completely unable to accept failure. They will instead claim victory, blame others, pose as victims to gain sympathy, and return to the attack.
All this is because a psychopath’s entire existence is a relentlessly compulsive drive to dominate and control all others. It is this that makes them so terribly dangerous. Not only that, recent research of certain brain cells indicates psychopaths are born this way. This means they are unable to do otherwise. What a tragedy, always being compelled to control, never able to truly feel real compassion or love.
Does this description fit Trump?
Judge for yourself.
With his thousands of worshipers, I fear Trump will remain a virtually unstoppable danger. Congressional and court actions should help, but might instead increase the anger and division. I am wondering if it would influence his base most if there was an ongoing, transparent recognition of his characteristic symptoms of mental illness. Nothing else seems to affect them. And his mesmeric, lying powers to foment hatred and mistrust must be stopped before it is too late.
Democracy dies where there is no truth and no trust.
Barbara Findley Stuart, 92, is a longtime resident of Normal, founder of the McLean County Community Compact and a former county board officer.