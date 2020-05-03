Barickman: Pritzker should end one-size-fits-all approach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced his intention to extend his executive order requiring citizens of Illinois to shelter in place until May 30. I certainly appreciate Governor Pritzker's focus on the well-being of Illinois, and I share his concern for the health of our citizens. That said, his unilateral decision to apply a one-size-fits-all solution to the challenges posed by the coronavirus ignores the unique geography and population distribution of our state. Since his announcement, I have received countless calls, e-mails, and text messages from my constituents pleading with me to ask Governor Pritzker to consider the long-term damage he is doing to our state with what is quickly becoming one of the most oppressive orders in the country. While I agree that we must take substantial steps to protect the most vulnerable populations of Illinois right now, we cannot destroy the future of the state in the process.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, around 40 of Illinois' 102 counties are reporting coronavirus infections in the single digits, with an additional half a dozen counties actually reporting zero cases. Medical systems in these areas are not being stressed, and there are no indicators whatsoever that we will see a sudden surge of viral activity in much of the state.