Barickman: Stop Illinois asbestos gamesmanship

As we enter the spring 2020 legislative session, reforms are clearly needed with regard to asbestos cases. These reforms will be a step forward toward improving the business climate in Illinois. According to a 2017 study by the Illinois Civil Justice League, Illinois, especially Madison County, has long been "ground zero" for asbestos-related personal injury lawsuits, while only a small percentage of the plaintiffs are Illinois residents. Almost one-third of all new asbestos cases filed nationwide in 2016, and almost one-half of the highest value cases involving a type of cancer called mesothelioma, were filed in Madison County. Significant numbers of asbestos cases are also filed in Cook and St. Clair counties.

Plaintiffs have multiple avenues of recovery: an asbestos-related personal injury lawsuit and a claim against one or more of the trusts that were created when the major asbestos producers declared bankruptcy years ago. The personal injury lawsuits are filed against companies that were only remotely connected to the asbestos industry. The trusts were created to compensate individuals who were harmed by exposure to asbestos-containing thermal insulation and other products manufactured or sold by the historically most culpable companies. Those companies are now exempt from asbestos-related personal injury lawsuits because of bankruptcy.