Barickman: Stop Illinois asbestos gamesmanship

As we enter the spring 2020 legislative session, reforms are clearly needed with regard to asbestos cases. These reforms will be a step forward toward improving the business climate in Illinois. According to a 2017 study by the Illinois Civil Justice League, Illinois, especially Madison County, has long been "ground zero" for asbestos-related personal injury lawsuits, while only a small percentage of the plaintiffs are Illinois residents. Almost one-third of all new asbestos cases filed nationwide in 2016, and almost one-half of the highest value cases involving a type of cancer called mesothelioma, were filed in Madison County. Significant numbers of asbestos cases are also filed in Cook and St. Clair counties.
Plaintiffs have multiple avenues of recovery: an asbestos-related personal injury lawsuit and a claim against one or more of the trusts that were created when the major asbestos producers declared bankruptcy years ago. The personal injury lawsuits are filed against companies that were only remotely connected to the asbestos industry. The trusts were created to compensate individuals who were harmed by exposure to asbestos-containing thermal insulation and other products manufactured or sold by the historically most culpable companies. Those companies are now exempt from asbestos-related personal injury lawsuits because of bankruptcy.
Currently, these two avenues of recovery operate independently and the disconnect has allowed plaintiffs to withhold evidence in personal injury lawsuits that, if disclosed, could result in a jury finding that a bankrupt entity was the sole proximate cause of the plaintiff's alleged harm and not the current defendant who was, at most, a peripheral player in the asbestos industry. This allows the plaintiff to recover against the defendant in the personal injury case and then file a claim with one or more of the bankruptcy trusts and obtain recovery from those trusts. This results in the overpayment of current plaintiffs and jeopardizes the financial ability of the bankruptcy trusts to pay future claimants. The lack of transparency between the asbestos trust and tort systems also makes it hard to police inconsistent and potentially fraudulent claims.
The 2014 bankruptcy case involving gasket and packing manufacturer Garlock Sealing Technologies, LLC, highlights this disconnect. After extensive discovery, when determining the amount to set aside for the legitimate present and future mesothelioma claims against Garlock, the bankruptcy judge determined that Garlock's payments in the tort system were infected by the manipulation of exposure evidence by plaintiffs and their lawyers and inflated by the costs of defense. The amount that the bankruptcy judge determined was necessary to meet current and future asbestos related claims was adjusted accordingly.
The 2017 study by the ILCJL revealed systemic manipulation of the timing of asbestos personal injury lawsuits in Illinois that subject small businesses and other defendants to artificially high legal costs. The ILCJL study reviewed a sample of 100 asbestos cases filed in Illinois. On average, plaintiffs in the sample could have made 16 trust claims, and 37 plaintiffs could have made more than 20 claims. But of the 100 cases sampled, only eight plaintiffs disclosed having made trust claim submissions.
The ILCJL study also compared asbestos trust disclosures in states, such as Illinois, with states that have adopted disclosure legislation to allow greater transparency with regard to plaintiffs' exposures to asbestos products made by bankrupt companies. Claimants in states with trust transparency legislation disclosed an average of 10 to 15 trust claims, whereas more than 90% of plaintiffs in the sample that ILCJL studied did not disclose even one trust claim submission.
Illinois judges and juries should have full information as to the totality of a plaintiff's exposures to asbestos to decide if trust-related exposures were the sole proximate cause of the plaintiff's harm. Further, trust claim submissions should be required before trial to preserve the integrity of the set-off mechanism to prevent double recoveries.
Illinois should enact legislation similar to 16 other states to address the disconnect between the asbestos trust and tort systems by requiring plaintiffs to file their asbestos trust claims before trial. I filed SB 98 during the 2019 legislative session to do just that, and although there was a hearing in a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, the bill did not move forward. A similar bill (HB 4586) has been filed in the House with the hopes of gaining further momentum. Without reform, the Illinois business climate will continue to erode as employers move to states with legal rules that are fair for all parties.
Barickman, a Republican, represents Bloomington in the Illinois Senate.